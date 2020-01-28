Blue Angels fall at Portsmouth, 41-34

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — On the wrong side of a three-point barrage.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team — which defeated Portsmouth 42-39 on Dec. 16 in Centenary — fell to those same Lady Trojans by a 41-34 count in Ohio Valley Conference play on Monday in Scioto County, with the hosts connecting on eight triples in the game.

Gallia Academy (6-13, 1-11 OVC) trailed 14-10 eight minutes into play, with the Lady Trojans hitting half of their three-pointers in the opening period.

Consecutive 9-to-6 quarters gave the hosts a 23-16 halftime lead, and then 32-22 edge headed into the finale.

The Blue Angels saved their best for last, scoring 12 points over the final eight minutes, but PHS sealed the 41-34 victory with nine points in the quarter.

Gallia Academy — which had two of its dozen field goals come from beyond the arc — hit 8-of-19 (42.1 percent) free throws in the game, while Portsmouth was 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from the line.

Alex Barnes led the Blue Angels with 13 points, combining three field goals and a 7-of-10 day at the foul line. Preslee Reed was next with seven points, followed by Regan Wilcoxon with six. Maddy Petro and Chanee Cremeens rounded out the scoring column for the Blue and White, marking four points apiece.

Hannah Hughes hit a trio of three-pointers and led Portsmouth with 16 points. Nia Trinidad drained four from long range on her way to 12 points, while Jaiden Rickett had the team’s other triple and wound up with seven markers. Skilyn Robinson and Ashanti Richardson rounded out the winning total with four and two points respectively.

The Blue Angels will be back at home on Thursday against Chesapeake.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.