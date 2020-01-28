Lady Raiders sweep Meigs, 55-45

BIDWELL, Ohio — A sweet send off and a season sweep.

The River Valley girls basketball team celebrated senior night in style on Monday in Gallia County, never trailing en route to a 55-45 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Meigs.

The Lady Raiders (10-8, 4-5 TVC Ohio) — who won their first meeting with the Lady Marauders (4-15, 2-9) by a 61-53 count on Dec. 19 in Rocksprings — scored the opening bucket of Monday’s game, with Meigs answering within a minute for the only tie of the night.

The Silver and Black took the lead for good on a Payton Crabtree three-pointer — her first of four in the game — with 6:39 left in the first.

River Valley stretched its lead to 17-10 by the end of the opening quarter, and then scored the first four points of the second for a double-digit edge. Meigs was back to within nine points with 5:36 left in the half, but RVHS scored 10 of the next 15 points and went into the break with a 31-17 advantage.

The Lady Raider lead hit its peak at 37-21 with a 6-to-4 run over the first three minutes of the second half. The guests scored the next six points to get within 10, but RVHS ended the third with a 5-to-2 run for a 42-29 lead.

The Lady Marauders saved their best for last, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter, but the hosts sealed the 55-45 victory with 13 points, hitting 5-of-7 free throws in the period.

For the game, River Valley made 19-of-56 (33.9 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-18 (33.3 percent) three-point tries, while Meigs shot 19-of-59 (32.2 percent) from the field, including 1-of-12 (8.3 percent) from beyond the arc. At the foul line, RVHS was 11-of-20 (55 percent) and MHS was 5-of-12 (41.7 percent).

Both teams grabbed 11 offensive boards, with the guests taking the 36-to-34 overall rebounding edge after a 25-to-23 advantage on the defensive end. The Lady Raiders finished with 13 turnovers, five fewer than the Maroon and Gold. The Silver and Black collected 13 steals, 12 assists and four rejections, while the Lady Marauders combined for 14 assists, 10 steals and four blocked shots.

Crabtree led all-scorers with 20 points, adding four two-pointers to her four triples. Crabtree also recorded a team-high four assists in the win.

Hannah Jacks posted a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds, to go with three assists, while Lauren Twyman added 12 markers to the winning tally. Savannah Reese and Sierra Somerville contributed two points apiece to the Lady Raider cause, with Somerville grabbing eight boards, while Kasey Birchfield added five rebounds.

Leading the River Valley defense, Twyman came up with team-best three steals, Crabtree and Reese both had two steals and a block, while Jacks recorded two blocks and a steal.

Meigs was led by Mallory Hawley with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, to go with a team-high four assists. Jerrica Smith and Rylee Lisle both marked eight points and three assists, while grabbing eight and seven rebounds respectively.

Hannah Durst tallied six points and six rebounds for Meigs, Meredith Cremeans added three points, while Bre Lilly and Olivia Haggy had two points apiece.

For the MHS defense, Hawley and Lilly had four steals apiece, with Hawley also blocking a shot.

River Valley will play its first of four games on the road to finish the regular season at Point Pleasant on Thursday. The Maroon and Gold continue TVC Ohio play on Thursday at Wellston.

River Valley senior Kaylee Tucker looks to pass around Meigs sophomore Meredith Cremeans (right), during the Lady Raiders’ 10-point victory on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.29-RV-Tucker.jpg River Valley senior Kaylee Tucker looks to pass around Meigs sophomore Meredith Cremeans (right), during the Lady Raiders’ 10-point victory on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs junior Olivia Haggy (25) goes up for a layup, during the Lady Marauders’ 55-45 loss to River Valley on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.29-MHS-Haggy.jpg Meigs junior Olivia Haggy (25) goes up for a layup, during the Lady Marauders’ 55-45 loss to River Valley on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS freshman Rylee Lisle hits a two-pointer over RVHS senior Savannah Reese, during Monday’s TVC Ohio game in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.29-wo-MHS-Lisle.jpg MHS freshman Rylee Lisle hits a two-pointer over RVHS senior Savannah Reese, during Monday’s TVC Ohio game in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports River Valley junior Sierra Somerville leads a fast break, during the Lady Raiders’ 10-point victory on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.29-wo-RV-Somerville.jpg River Valley junior Sierra Somerville leads a fast break, during the Lady Raiders’ 10-point victory on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

