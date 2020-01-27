Chieftains top Gallia Academy, 52-44

CENTENARY, Ohio — Ultimately, the hole was too deep to climb out of.

Visiting Logan built a 16-4 lead midway through the first quarter and eventually held on Saturday night during a 52-44 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils (7-10) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, but the Chieftains countered with 16 of the next 18 points en route to securing a 17-7 advantage through eight minutes of play.

The Blue and White made a quick 6-2 surge early on in the second period to close to within 19-13, but were never closer the rest of the way. LHS — behind five points from Colton Ruff — reeled off a 9-4 run and closed the half with a 28-17 edge.

GAHS received four points apiece from Damon Cremeens and Justin Wilcoxon during a pivotal 11-8 run that trimmed the deficit down to 36-28, but Tegan Myers canned a 3-pointer just before the third quarter buzzer sounded — giving LHS an 11-point cushion entering the finale.

The Purple and White made a 7-4 run to start the fourth, matching their largest lead of the night at 46-32 with roughly six minutes left in regulation.

Logan Blouir poured in 10 points down the stretch run as the hosts ended the final six minutes with a 12-6 spurt to complete the 8-point outcome.

Gallia Academy outrebounded the Chieftains by a 30-15 overall margin, including a 13-2 edge on the offensive glass. The Blue Devils, however, committed 20 of the 31 turnovers in the contest.

The hosts netted 16-of-43 field goal attempts for 37 percent, including a 3-of-15 effort from behind the arc for 20 percent. GAHS was also 9-of-13 at the free throw line for 69 percent.

Blouir paced the Blue Devils with 12 points, followed by Cremeens with 11 points and Isaac Clary with 10 markers. Clary and Cremeens also led the hosts with nine and seven rebounds, respectively.

Reece Thomas was next with five points, while Wilcoxon and Colton Caldwell rounded things out with four and two markers.

Logan made 19-of-36 shot attempts for 53 percent, including a 5-of-12 effort from behind the arc for 42 percent. The guests were also 9-of-13 at the charity stripe for 69 percent.

Myers led the Chieftains with four rebounds and a game-high 20 points, followed by Ruff with eight points and Justin Wolfe with six markers.

Colton Castle and Ian Frasure respectively added five and six points, with Mason Frasure, Nolan Robinette and Conner Ruff completing the winning mark with three points each.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Fairland in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.