Big Blacks repeat as WSAZ champions

Getting pretty good at this television gig. The Point Pleasant wrestling team secured its second straight championship on Saturday night at the 2020 WSAZ Invitational held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington. The Big Blacks earned 13 top-8 finishes and had eight grapplers compete in divisional finals, which ultimately resulted in a trio of weight class championships en route to a winning tally of 320.5 points. PPHS defeated the 78-scoring team field by 64.5 points, with Parkersburg South coming in at a distant second with 256 points. Gallia Academy and Wahama also competed at the 2-day event, placing 37th and 38th overall with respective finishes of 34 and 33 points. Details of the WSAZ Invitational will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_Point-wre.jpg