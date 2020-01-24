Lady Spartans march past Meigs, 54-43

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A little bit better the second time around.

The Meigs girls basketball team — which dropped a 57-39 decision at Alexander on Dec. 16 — fell to those same Lady Spartans on Thursday at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, this time by a 54-43 tally.

Meigs (4-14, 2-7 TVC Ohio) was down 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, and trailed 29-14 at halftime after a 19-to-8 second period by the Lady Spartans.

Alexander added three more points to the margin in the third, outscoring MHS 14-to-11 for a 43-25 lead with eight minutes to play.

The Maroon and Gold saved their best for last, scoring 18 points in the finale, but AHS tallied 11 to seal the 54-43 win and snap its four-game skid.

The Lady Marauders made 3-of-6 (50 percent) foul shots in the game, and had four of their 18 field goals come from long range. Meanwhile, the Lady Spartans sank 12-of-14 (85.7 percent) free throws, to go with six triples and a dozen two-pointers.

MHS sophomore Mallory Hawley led the hosts with 16 points, hitting 2-of-2 free throws and six field goals, including a team-best two three-pointers. Jerrica Smith was next with eight points, followed by Olivia Haggy with six and Rylee Lisle with five. Bre Lilly and Hannah Durst claimed four points each to round out the scoring column for Meigs.

Leading the Lady Spartans, Marlee Grinstead had 19 points, Jadyn Mace added 16, and Kara Meeks came up with 12. Erin Scurlock scored four in the win, Taylor Meadows tallied two, while Hope Richardson finished with one marker.

The Lady Marauders return to action on Monday at River Valley.

