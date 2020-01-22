Ripley edges Lady Knights, 36-34

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — They had a shot to win it, but it just wasn’t to be.

Trailing by two, the Point Pleasant girls basketball team tried a three-pointer just before the final buzzer sounded in Tuesday’s non-conference tilt in Mason County, but the potential game-winning shot rimmed out and visiting Ripley escaped with the 36-34 victory.

RHS (9-3) led the Lady Knights (1-12) 24-11 at halftime after a 12-to-6 first quarter and a 12-to-5 second.

Point Pleasant snapped out of it in the second half, going on a 15-to-8 run in the third period, trimming the Lady Viking lead to six points, at 32-26, headed into the finale.

The Red and Black held their guest without a field goal in the fourth quarter, but Ripley led 35-32 with 30 seconds to go after a trio of free throws. A field goal by Brooke Warner got the Lady Knights to within one point, but the Blue and White sank their fourth foul shot of the stanza with nine seconds left for the 36-34 win.

Of the Lady Knights’ 15 field goals, two came from three-point range. Meanwhile, RHS had four of its 13 field goals come from deep, while claiming a 6-to-2 edge in free throws.

Warner led the hosts with a dozen points, 10 of which came after halftime. Morgan Miller was responsible for both of the Lady Knights’ triples and finished with eight points. Tayah Fetty was next with six points, followed by Tristan Wilson and Baylie Rickard with four apiece.

Ripley was led by Katlyn Sarver with 14 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc. Kaylei Blackburn hit the team’s other three and finished with 10 points. Mckennan Hall ended with eight markers, while Taylor Moore and Kyanah Baldwin both scored two.

This gives the Blue and White a season sweep in the series, as they won their Dec. 11 meeting with the Lady Knights by a 48-25 tally in Jackson County.

Next, Point Pleasant will host Symmes Valley on Saturday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

