Kirts, Orr lead Rio women at OBC#3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rena Kirts and Tylor Orr each earned a Top 10 finish in leading the University of Rio Grande women’s bowling team to a fifth place performance in the Ohio Bowling Conference #3 Tournament, Saturday afternoon, at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Kirts, a sophomore from London, Ohio, finished ninth with 592 pins toppled in four games for an average of 148, while Orr – a sophomore from Chillicothe, Ohio – also took down 592 pins in four games for an average of 148.

Orr had Rio’s single-game high with a 183.

As a team, Rio Grande grabbed fifth place with 4,430 pins.

Walsh University took team honors with 5,641 pins, while Muskingum University (5,489 pins) and Tiffin University (4,810 pins) rounded out the top three.

Emily Kiss of Walsh captured the individual championship with 672 pins in four games for a 164 average.

Others representing the RedStorm in the tourney were Brianna Eberle (St. Marys, OH), who placed 12th in the 32-bowler field with 586 pins in four games for an average of 146.5; freshman Kaci Bell (Portsmouth, OH), who was 23rd with 450 pins in four games for a 112.5 average; and freshman Ashley Morris (Vinton, OH), who was 30th with 218 pins in four games for an average of 54.5..

Rio Grande will return to action on Saturday at the American Heartland Intercollegiate Bowling Conference Tournament No. 3 at Mt. Lebanon Lanes in Pittsburgh, Pa.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

