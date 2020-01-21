Cress fuels RedStorm women at Otterbein Invite

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team got a pair of third-place finishes among its trio of Top 10 showings in Saturday’s Otterbein Snow Globe Invitational at the Clements Recreation Center.

Sophomore Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH) took third place in the shot put with a heave of 11.68m, while freshman Kaila Barr (Waverly, OH) did the same in the weight throw with a toss covering 14.41m.

The RedStorm’s other performance of note came from junior Taylor Tackett (Hillsboro, OH), who took fourth place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.79.

The meet was not a team scored event.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday at Capital University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.