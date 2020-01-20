Marauders 15th at Spartan Invitational

ALBANY, Ohio — The Meigs wrestling team placed 15th out of 16 teams and had a trio of grapplers earn top-8 finishes Saturday at the 2020 Alexander Spartan Invitational held at Alexander High School in Athens County.

The Marauders finished the day with a team tally of 31 points, ending up well off the pace set by eventual champion Jackson with 206 points. Ashland Paul Blazer was the overall runner-up with 184 points.

Joey Young had the top individual effort for the Maroon and Gold, placing third overall at 120 pounds with a 1-2 mark that included a pinfall win.

Drake Hall was sixth at 195 pounds with two pinfall wins and a 2-3 overall mark, while Fauna McCloud was seventh at 152 pounds with a 1-4 overall record.

Alexander led the tournament with three individual weight class champions, while Trimble, Fairland and Huntington Ross each came away with two divisional champions. Jackson, Vinton County, Spring Valley, Unioto and Paul Blazer also came away with an individual title apiece.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Alexander Spartan Invitational held Saturday at Alexander High School.

Meigs 195-pounder Drake Hall competes in the Meigs Invitational on Jan. 4 in Rocksprings, Ohio.

