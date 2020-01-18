Point Pleasant whips Wildcats, 76-34

ASHTON, W.Va. — It was practically over before it began.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team had nine players reach the scoring column while limiting host Hannan without a first half field goal Friday night during a 76-34 non-conference victory between Mason County programs.

The Big Blacks (4-6) hit their first three shot attempts while building a quick 7-0 cushion 90 seconds into regulation, and the guests ultimately never looked back from there.

PPHS led 16-3 after one quarter of play, then went on an 18-0 surge over the first five minutes of the second period while establishing a resounding 34-3 advantage.

Ryan Hall nailed a free throw with 2:49 left in the half to cut the deficit down to 30 points, but the Wildcats (2-8) were never closer before halftime.

The Red and Black closed the second frame with a small 7-6 spurt and secured a comfortable 41-10 cushion entering the break.

The Big Blacks had seven different players score during a 21-12 third quarter run that extended the lead out to 62-22 entering the finale. Point ended regulation with a small 14-12 spurt to wrap up the 42-point outcome.

Point Pleasant produced a season-high in points and also picked up its second straight victory in the process. The guests also had five different players reach double digits in the triumph.

Point Pleasant netted 31 total field goals — including seven trifectas — and also went 7-of-15 at the free throw line for 47 percent.

Kyelar Morrow led the Red and Black with a game-high 22 points, 17 of which came in the first half. Hunter Bush was next with 13 points and Nick Smith added 11 markers. Braxton Yates and Eric Chapman also had 10 points each for the victors.

McKeehan Justus chipped in four points for PPHS, while Jovone Johnson and Aidan Sang respectively added three and two points. Trey Peck completed things for the Big Blacks with a single point.

Hannan made eight total field goals — all in the second half — and did not make a single 3-pointer in the contest. The Blue and White were also 18-of-25 at the charity stripe for 72 percent.

Logan Barker led HHS with 21 points, followed by Chandler Starkey with 14 points and Hall with eight markers. Casey Lowery and Justin Rainey completed things with four points each.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it hosts River Valley in a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats are part of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader on Tuesday when they host Calvary. The girls contest starts things at 6 p.m.

Point Pleasant defenders Aidan Sang, Braxton Yates (24) and Kyelar Morrow apply pressure to Hannan’s Casey Lowery (30) during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.21-PP-Trap.jpg Point Pleasant defenders Aidan Sang, Braxton Yates (24) and Kyelar Morrow apply pressure to Hannan’s Casey Lowery (30) during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Hannan sophomore Justin Rainey reaches for a loose ball during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest against Point Pleasant in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.21-HAN-Rainey.jpg Hannan sophomore Justin Rainey reaches for a loose ball during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest against Point Pleasant in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Hunter Bush (23) releases a shot attempt over Hannan’s Chandler Starkey (50) during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.21-PP-Bush.jpg Point Pleasant junior Hunter Bush (23) releases a shot attempt over Hannan’s Chandler Starkey (50) during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.