Lady Tornadoes topple South Gallia, 53-24

RACINE, Ohio — Snapping skids and gaining revenge.

The Southern girls basketball team — which dropped a 50-39 decision at South Gallia on Dec. 5 — emphatically ended its five-game skid on Thursday in Meigs County, defeating those same Lady Rebels by a 53-24 count.

Southern (3-11, 1-9 TVC Hocking) — also snapping a 26-game skid in league play —led 13-3 eight minutes in, and used a 15-to-7 second quarter for a 28-10 halftime lead.

South Gallia (7-9, 2-8) — which was coming off its second-largest victory of the season — had its best quarter of the night in the third, scoring 11 points. The Purple and Gold, however, poured in 18 in the stanza and led 46-21 headed into the finale.

Southern sealed the victory on defense, closing the 53-24 win with a 7-to-3 run.

SHS made 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) free throws in the win, while SGHS was 6-of-14 (42.9 percent) from the stripe.

The Lady Tornadoes — who had all-19 field goals come from inside the arc — were led by Kayla Evans with 18 points. Baylee Wolfe was next with 14 points, followed by Jordan Hardwick with 12. Phoenix Cleland scored five points in the triumph, while Shelby Cleland and Ella Cooper claimed two apiece.

SGHS — which sank nine two-pointers in the contest — was led by Jessie Rutt and Christine Griffith with six points apiece. Amaya Howell claimed five points for the guests, Kiley Stapleton added three, while Makayla Waugh and Ryleigh Halley both scored two.

On Saturday, the Lady Rebels host Eastern, and the Lady Tornadoes welcome Wahama. Both teams will be back in action on Thursday, with Trimble at South Gallia, and Wellston at Southern.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.