Belpre blitzes Lady Falcons, 55-28

BELPRE, Ohio — All kinds of trouble on this road trip.

The Wahama girls basketball team mustered only six points in the first half, while Kyna Waderker became the latest Belpre player to reach 1,000 career points on Thursday night during a 55-28 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory in Washington County.

The visiting Lady Falcons (5-5, 5-4 TVC Hocking) never led as Kyanna Ray hit a trio of 3-pointers for BHS as part of a 14-4 first quarter surge, then the Lady Golden Eagles went on a 7-2 spurt in the second frame while claiming a 21-6 intermission edge.

WHS — which managed only two field goals and two free throws in the first half — fared somewhat better after the break, but still never managed to win either of the final two quarters.

The Orange and Black received 11 points from Waderker during a 21-10 push in the third canto for a 42-16 lead, then ended regulation with a 13-12 run to close out the 27-point outcome.

Belpre salvaged a season split after dropping a 48-45 overtime decision at WHS back on Dec. 5, 2019. The Red and White have also dropped two consecutive decisions overall.

Wahama made 11 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 2-of-4 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Hannah Rose led the Lady Falcons with 13 points, followed by Emma Gibbs with 10 points and Amber Wolfe with three markers. Mikie Lieving completed the visiting tally with two points.

BHS sank 21 total field goals — including a half-dozen 3-pointers — while also netting 7-of-12 charity tosses for 58 percent.

Waderker led the Lady Golden Eagles with a game-high 18 points, followed by Halee Williams with 15 points and Ray with a dozen markers. Curstin Giffin and Kaitlen Bush completed the winning tally with six and four points, respectively.

Wahama traveled to Racine on Saturday for a TVC Hocking matchup against Southern at 2 p.m. The Lady Falcons are back on the hardwood Tuesday when they head to Buffalo for a non-conference game at 7 p.m.

Wahama junior Victoria VanMatre, right, looks to make a pass from the corner during a Dec. 5, 2019, girls basketball contest against Belpre in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.18-WAH-Torre.jpg Wahama junior Victoria VanMatre, right, looks to make a pass from the corner during a Dec. 5, 2019, girls basketball contest against Belpre in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

