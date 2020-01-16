Raiders fall at Athens, 61-18

THE PLAINS, Ohio — It was more about the half that did instead of the half that didn’t.

The River Valley wrestling team went 3-4 overall in head-to-head matches before forfeiting another seven weight classes away Wednesday night during a 61-18 setback to host Athens in a non-conference dual at McAfee Gymnasium.

The visiting Raiders were unable to produce participants at 106, 120, 126, 132, 138, 195 and 220 pounds, which spotted the Bulldogs an easy 42 points in the final outcome. The Silver and Black, however, scored pinfalls in each of their three individual wins.

Andrew Huck built a 6-1 lead before ultimately pinning Mason Martin in the second period of a 113-pound bout, while Will Hash had a 4-1 edge before pinning David Farmer in the 152-pound contest. Nathan Brown overcame a 10-3 deficit with a quick reversal and pinfall over Oliver Pyle at 160 pounds.

Nathan Cadle (145) and Ryan Weber (285) both fell by pinfall in their respective divisions, while Brice Petitt suffered an 18-6 major decision setback at 182 pounds. Aiden Greene dropped a 2-1 decision at 170 pounds.

The Bulldogs also celebrated Alumni Night before the event, recognizing several former all-league and all-district performers that returned for the dual.

River Valley returns to action Saturday, Jan. 25, when it returns to Athens High School for the John Deno Invitational at 10 a.m.

