Blue Devils burn Rock Hill, 58-30

PEDRO, Ohio — Finishing strong.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team used a 32-11 second half surge to pull away and snapped a 2-game losing skid in the process Tuesday night during a 58-30 victory over host Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils (5-7, 2-5 OVC) had five players score in the opening frame while establishing an early 12-9 edge, then the guests got five points from Logan Blouir and four markers from Cooper Davis as part of a 14-10 second quarter run that gave the Blue and White a 26-19 lead at the break.

The Redmen (3-10, 0-7) were ultimately never closer as GAHS all but sealed the deal on the final outcome in the third stanza.

Isaac Clary and Ben Cox each provided six points during a pivotal 22-5 charge that upped the advantage to 48-24 entering the finale.

Blouir poured in six points as part of a 10-6 run down the stretch to wrap up the 28-point triumph.

The Blue Devils made 22 total field goals — including four 3-pointers — while also sinking 10-of-15 free throw attempts for 67 percent.

Blouir paced the guests with a game-high 14 points, followed by Clary with 11 points and Davis with nine markers. Cox and Damon Cremeens were next with six points apiece.

Reece Thomas chipped in five points and Justin Wilcoxon added three points, while Devin Lee and Carson Call completed the winning tally with two points each.

The Red and White produced only 11 total field goals — including a pair of trifectas — and also went 6-of-15 at the charity stripe for 40 percent.

Logan Hankins led the Redmen with 10 points, followed by Braden Stump with nine points and Owen Hankins with six markers. Garrett Miller and Victor Day completed the tally with three and two points, respectively.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it hosts Ironton in an OVC matchup at 7 p.m. The Blue Devils also travel to Bidwell on Saturday for a non-conference contest against River Valley at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.