Point Pleasant avenges Patriots, 53-48

HURRICANE, W.Va. — The best of both worlds.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team snapped a 3-game losing skid and also struck a little revenge on Tuesday night following a 53-48 victory over host Calvary Baptist Academy in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The Big Blacks (3-6) used five points from Hunter Bush and four markers from Aidan Sang as part of a 14-8 first quarter run, then Bush tacked on another five points during a 16-11 second period push that gave the guests a 30-19 intermission advantage.

Both teams traded 13 points apiece in the third frame, allowing PPHS to take a 43-32 edge into the finale.

Ben Scarbro poured in eight points down the stretch as the Patriots (10-8) closed regulation with a 16-10 surge, but ultimately never came closer than the 2-possession finale.

With the triumph, Point Pleasant was able to avenge a 66-60 setback to CBA back on Dec. 12, 2019, at The Dungeon. Calvary was also without leading scorer Robert Clutter.

The Big Blacks made 20 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 8-of-9 at the free throw line for 89 percent.

Bush led the guests with a game-high 24 points, followed by Eric Chapman with 11 points and Sang with six markers.

Braxton Yates was next with four points, while Kyelar Morrow and McKeehan Justus chipped in three points each. Zach McDaniel completed the winning tally with two markers.

The Patriots netted 19 total field goals — including nine trifectas — and also went 1-of-3 at the charity stripe for 33 percent.

Scarbro paced the hosts with 21 points, followed by Luke Pauley with a dozen markers. Mason Black and Micah Daniels added six points apiece, while Rodger Clutter completed things with three points.

Point Pleasant returns to action Friday when it travels to Ashton for a non-conference contest against Hannan at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.