Belpre holds off Lady Tornadoes, 44-37

BELPRE, Ohio — By the time the shots started falling, it was just too little, too late.

The Southern girls basketball team hit seven of its 10 field goals in the final eight minutes of Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game in Washington County, with host Belpre holding on for a 44-37 victory.

The Lady Tornadoes (2-11, 1-9 TVC Hocking) came up empty from the field in the opening quarter, and trailed 10-2 eight minutes in. A 16-to-8 second quarter gave the Lady Golden Eagles (10-3, 6-3) a 26-10 halftime edge.

Southern trimmed a point off its deficit in the third, outscoring BHS 7-to-6 to make the margin 32-17 headed into the finale. The Purple and Gold posted 20 points in the fourth quarter, but the hosts sealed the 44-37 victory with a dozen points, featuring an 8-of-13 performance from the line in the period.

For the game, SHS shot 10-of-47 (21.3 percent) from the field, including 4-of-15 (26.7 percent) from deep, while Belpre made 15-of-44 (34.1 percent) field goals, and 3-of-17 (17.6 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, Southern sank 13-of-24 (54.2 percent), while BHS made 8-of-13 (61.5 percent).

The Lady Tornadoes committed 24 turnovers, one more than the Lady Eagles. As a team, Southern finished with 24 defensive rebounds, 17 offensive boards, while the Orange and Black collected 25 defensive rebounds and nine on offense.

Kayla Evans and Jordan Hardwick led the Lady Tornado offense, each hitting a pair of three-pointers en route to 16 and 13 points respectively. Phoenix Cleland rounded out the team total with eight markers.

Kyna Waderker paced Belpre with 19 points on the strength of eight field goals. Halee Williams was next with seven points, followed by Kyanna Ray with six, Curstin Giffin with five, Abbey Lafatch with four and Kaitlin Bush with three.

Southern — which also fell to Belpre by a 48-32 count on Dec. 2 in Racine — will be back at home against South Gallia on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

