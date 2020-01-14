Local wrestlers compete at Yinger Memorial

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A weekend in which everything was earned.

River Valley, Gallia Academy, Meigs and Eastern all came away with at least one top-8 finish on Saturday at the 2019 Steve Yinger Memorial Wrestling Invitational held at Nelsonville-York High School in Athens County.

Legacy Christian ultimately came away with top honors in the 24-team field after winning the first seven weight class championships en route to a final tally of 227 points. Jackson was the overall runner-up with 190 points.

The Raiders had the lone weight class champion and highest team placement from the four Ohio Valley Publishing area programs, ending up seventh overall with 127.5 points.

The Blue Devils were ninth overall with 51.5 points, while the Marauders (24) and Eagles (11) respectively finished 22nd and 24th overall.

RVHS compiled seven top-8 efforts overall, led by a perfect 5-0 mark for eventual individual champion Will Hash. Hash recorded three pinfalls and a pair of major decisions while claiming the 152-pound title.

Nathan Cadle went 4-1 overall with two pinfalls, a major decision and a technical fall before finishing second at 138 pounds, while Andrew Huck was third overall at 106 pounds with a 4-1 mark and three pinfalls.

Aiden Greene was fifth with a 4-1 record at 170 pounds, including a trio of pinfall wins. Justin Stump was sixth at 126 pounds with a 3-2 mark that included a pinfall and a major decision.

Ryan Weber (285) and Brice Petitt (182) both finished seventh in their respective weight classes. Weber was 3-2 overall with two pinfall wins, while Petitt went 2-3 with a pinfall.

GAHS landed a trio of top-8 finishes, led by a pair of fifth place efforts from Bronson Carter (160) and Corbin Walker (220). The duo each posted identical 4-1 records in their respective divisions while also claiming four pinfall wins apiece.

Todd Elliott was also seventh at 113 pounds with a 3-2 mark that included three pinfall wins.

Tucker Smith paced Meigs with a seventh place finish at 145 pounds. Smith went 3-2 overall and scored a pair of pinfalls, as well as a technical fall.

Drake Hall was also eighth for MHS with a 2-3 record that included two pinfall wins at 195 pounds.

Steven Fitzgerald was the lone top-8 placer for EHS after finishing eighth in the heavyweight division. Fitzgerald went 2-3 overall with a pair of pinfall victories.

Legacy secured half of the weight class championships, with River Valley being joined by Licking Valley, Caledonia River Valley, Jackson, Unioto, Trimble and Washington Court House with a single championship apiece.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Steve Yinger Memorial Invitational held Saturday at Nelsonville-York High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

