Wildcats outlast Carter Christian, 70-62

ASHTON, W.Va. — Finally good to be home.

The Hannan boys basketball team never trailed and snapped a 7-game losing skid while notching its first home win of the season Saturday night with a 70-62 decision over visiting Carter Christian Academy in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The host Wildcats (2-7) limited the Warriors to just 2-of-19 shooting in the opening frame, all while breaking away from a 2-all tie with a 12-3 surge over the final 4:31 of the first period. Ryan Hall’s basket gave HHS a 4-2 edge, which ultimately held up the rest of the way.

Both teams traded 18 points apiece in the second frame, allowing the Blue and White to secure a 32-23 edge headed into the break. Hannan twice led by as many as 13 points late in the half.

CCA never came closer than seven points in the second half, and the Wildcats claimed their largest lead of the night at 48-32 following a Justin Rainey basket with 51 seconds remaining in the third canto.

Luke Greenhill answered with consecutive buckets over the final 28 seconds to cut the deficit down to 48-36 entering the finale.

The Warriors twice cut the lead down to seven points down the stretch, with the last occurrence coming at 65-58 with 1:53 left in regulation. Hannan answered with a 5-2 run before allowing a late runout basket before the horn, ultimately wrapping up the 8-point triumph.

The hosts outrebounded Carter Christian by a slim 49-48 overall margin, but the guests claimed a 15-13 edge on the offensive glass. Hannan also committed 13 of the 24 turnovers in the contest.

The Wildcats netted 27-of-73 field goal attempts for 37 percent, including a 4-of-18 effort from behind the arc for 22 percent. HHS also made 12-of-21 free throw attempts for 57 percent.

Chandler Starkey led Hannan with 23 points, followed by Casey Lowery with 21 points and Hall with 19 markers. Hall and Lowery also recorded double-doubles with 14 and 13 rebounds, respectively.

Rainey completed the winning tally with seven points and six caroms. Logan Barker grabbed eight boards, while Starkey also hauled in seven rebounds.

The Warriors made 26-of-79 shot attempts for 33 percent, including a 9-of-30 effort from behind the arc for 30 percent. The guests also went 1-of-4 at the charity stripe for 25 percent.

Greenhill paced CCA with a game-high 24 points and team-best 12 rebounds, followed by Brayden Boggs with 16 points. Ryder Prichard and Ethan Moore were next with respective efforts of nine and eight markers, while Johnny Zuidema and Bryan Williams completed things with four points and one point.

Moore and Zuidema also hauled in 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively, in the setback.

Hannan returns to action Friday when it hosts Point Pleasant in a battle of Mason County programs at 7 p.m.

Hannan senior Chandler Starkey (50) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Friday night's boys basketball game against Carter Christian in Ashton, W.Va. Hannan sophomore Logan Barker releases a shot attempt between a pair of Carter Christian defenders during the first half of Friday night's boys basketball game in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Hannan senior Casey Lowery (30) releases a shot attempt during the first half of Friday night's boys basketball game against Carter Christian in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

