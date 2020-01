Former Gallia Academy football standout and current Capital University player Kole Carter, right, completed his senior season by being named the Crusaders’ Defensive Player of the Year, as well as being named an All-Ohio Athletic Conference player for the second year in a row. Pictured with Kole, a 2016 GAHS graduate, is Capital University defensive coach Wes Lynch. (Courtesy photo)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.12-CAP-Carter.jpg