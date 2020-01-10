Alexander tops Lady Raiders, 60-39

BIDWELL, Ohio — The Lady Spartans’ streak hits seven.

The Alexander girls basketball team won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host River Valley by a 60-39 count on Thursday in Gallia County.

Alexander (10-3, 6-1 TVC Ohio) led 17-8 after the first quarter, and outscored the Lady Raiders (6-7, 2-5) 13-to-8 in the second for a 30-16 halftime lead.

An 18-to-10 third quarter gave the Lady Spartans a 48-30 lead with eight minutes to play, and River Valley saved its best for last, outscoring AHS 13-to-12 in the final stanza.

In the 60-39 setback, RVHS made 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) free throws, to go along with four triples and a dozen two-pointers. Meanwhile, Alexander was 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) from the line and made five of its 21 field goals from three-point range.

Leading the Lady Raiders were Hannah Jacks with 13 points and Payton Crabtree with 11. Sierra Somerville was next with six points, followed by Kaylee Gillman with five. Lauren Twyman and Kasey Birchfield scored two points each to round out the RVHS total.

Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 21 points, followed by Kara Meeks with 20 and Jadyn Mace with 11. Taylor Meadows contributed six points to the winning cause, while Chloe Payne chipped in with two.

This gives AHS the season sweep of the Silver and Black, as the Lady Spartans won their Dec. 9 meeting with the Lady Raiders by a 64-33 clip in Albany.

After Saturday’s trip to Southern, River Valley will host Point Pleasant on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.