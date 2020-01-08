Blue Devils fall to Portsmouth, 55-41

CENTENARY, Ohio — An alright start, but the rest of the night belonged to the Trojans.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team led Ohio Valley Conference guest Portsmouth by one point eight minutes into Tuesday’s bout in Gallia County, but the guests recovered and wound up with a 55-41 victory.

Both sides hit four field goals in the opening quarter, leaving the Blue Devils (4-6, 1-4 OVC) with a 9-8 edge. Portsmouth (5-6, 2-3), however, went on a 13-to-5 second period run and took a 21-14 edge into halftime.

The guests added eight points to the margin in the third period, using a 21-to-13 run for a 42-27 lead with eight minutes to go.

Gallia Academy saved its best for last, scoring 14 points in the finale, but PHS tallied 13 to seal the 55-41 win.

The hosts made 6-of-10 (60 percent) free throws in the contest, while Portsmouth was 6-of-14 (42.9 percent).

GAHS senior Logan Blouir led all-scorers with 21 points, combining a pair of triples, six two-pointers, and a trio of free throws. Damon Cremeens was next with eight points, followed by Colton Caldwell and Isaac Clary with five apiece. Devin Lee rounded out the Blue Devil total with two points.

Matthew Fraulini hit a game-best four three-pointers and led the guests with 18, all of which came after halftime. Miles Shipp was next with 12 points, followed by Amare Johnson with nine, Donavan Carr with five, Drew Roe with four and Chris Duff with three. Jessie Dixon and Dariyonne Bryant scored two points apiece to cap off the Trojan tally.

The Blue and White will have a chance to avenge this setback on Jan. 31 in Portsmouth.

Next for the Blue Devils, the first of five straight on the road, as they travel to Chesapeake on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

