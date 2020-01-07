Lady Raiders avenge South Gallia, 64-44

BIDWELL, Ohio — It was quite a one-two punch.

Senior Payton Crabtree and junior Hannah Jacks combined for 43 points while guiding the River Valley girls basketball team to a 64-44 victory over visiting South Gallia in a non-conference matchup of Gallia County programs.

The Lady Raiders (6-6) trailed all of 17 seconds in the contest and took a permanent lead at the 6:57 mark of the opening frame as Crabtree hit the first of her five trifectas for a 3-2 edge.

The hosts gradually extended their lead out to 17-5 before a Jessie Rutt putback with six seconds left allowed the Lady Rebels (6-7) to close the deficit down to 17-7 through eight minutes of work.

Rutt nailed a pair of free throws 29 seconds into the second period to reduce the deficit down to eight points, but the Red and Gold were never closer the rest of the way.

Crabtree capped an 18-10 run with a trifecta at the 1:23 mark, giving RVHS its largest lead of the half at 35-19. SGHS, however, made a 7-0 run to close out the half and entered the break facing a 35-26 deficit.

South Gallia came up empty on its first 13 possessions of the third quarter, which included four turnovers and misses on its first nine shot attempts.

The first Rebel basket came with 55 seconds left in the frame and whittled the lead down to 47-31, but a Lauren Twyman basket with 27 seconds remaining allowed the Silver and Black to take an 18-point cushion into the finale.

Rutt capped a 7-4 run with a pair of free throws at the 4:12 mark, cutting the lead down to 15 points at 53-38. The guests, however, were never closer.

Allie Holley capped an 11-4 surge with a basket at the 1:35 mark, giving RVHS its largest lead of the game at 64-42.

Gabby Spurlock added an offensive putback just before the buzzer, ultimately wrapping up the 20-point outcome.

The Lady Raiders salvaged a season split after dropping a 56-53 decision in Mercerville back on Nov. 30, 2019.

River Valley outrebounded the Lady Rebels by a 33-28 overall margin, but the guests managed a 14-10 edge on the offensive glass. SGHS also committed 20 of the 37 turnovers in the contest, including 10 apiece in each half.

The Lady Raiders — who shot 53 percent from the field through three quarters — ended the game 25-of-52 from the floor for 48 percent, including a 7-of-16 effort from behind the arc for 44 percent. RVHS also went 7-of-13 at the free throw line for 54 percent.

Crabtree led the Silver and Black with a game-high 23 points, followed by Jacks with 20 points and a team-best eight rebounds. Jacks scored 15 of her points in the first half.

Kaylee Gillman was next with seven points and Twyman added five markers, while Kasey Birchfield chipped in four points to go along with seven boards. Sierra Somerville was next with three points and Holley completed the winning tally with two points.

The Lady Rebels netted 14-of-49 field goal attempts for 29 percent, including a 2-of-11 effort from behind the arc for 18 percent. The Red and Gold also made 14-of-16 charity tosses for 88 percent.

Rutt led SGHS with a double-double effort of 21 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Amaya Howell with 10 points and MaKayla Waugh with eight markers. Kiley Stapleton and Spurlock completed the tally with three and two points respectively.

River Valley returns to action Thursday when it hosts Alexander in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

South Gallia hosts Belpre on Thursday in a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

