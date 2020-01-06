Blue Devils burn Point, 59-38

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It wasn’t wire-to-wire, but it might as well have been.

Visiting Gallia Academy shot 47 percent from the field and led by at least 20 points in each half Saturday night during a 59-38 victory over the Point Pleasant boys basketball team in a non-conference matchup at The Dungeon in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (2-4) built a quick 2-0 lead, but the hosts ultimately ran into a buzz-saw while watching their two-game win streak come to an end.

The Blue Devils (4-5) nailed four trifectas and closed the opening quarter out with a 15-2 surge en route to a permanent double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Logan Blouir poured in six points as part of a 13-4 run to open the second frame, giving the Blue and White their largest lead of the first half at 28-8. PPHS closed the first half with a 5-0 spurt and trailed 28-13 at the break.

The Red and Black were never closer as GAHS went on a 16-8 run in the third while extending its lead out to 44-21, then the guests took their largest lead of the night (46-21) one basket into the finale.

PPHS ended the final 7-plus minutes of regulation with a 17-13 run that wrapped up the 21-point outcome.

The Blue Devils outrebounded the hosts by a 43-23 overall margin on the boards, including an 11-9 edge on the offensive glass. Gallia Academy did commit 23 of the 38 turnovers in the contest as well.

The Blue and White went 22-of-47 from the field overall, including a 6-of-15 effort from behind the arc for 40 percent. The guests were also 9-of-14 at the free throw line for 64 percent.

Blouir poured in a game-high 23 points, followed by Cooper Davis with 13 points. Ben Cox and Isaac Clary were next with six points each, while Damon Cremeens added five points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Reece Thomas and Zane Loveday completed the winning tally with three points apiece. Clary also grabbed nine rebounds in the triumph.

The Big Blacks netted 11-of-52 field goal attempts for 21 percent, including a 5-of-25 effort from 3-point range for 20 percent. The hosts also made 11-of-15 charity tosses for 73 percent.

Kyelar Morrow led Point with 13 points, all of which came in the fourth quarter. Hunter Bush was next with 10 points, while Braxton Yates added nine markers and a team-best seven rebounds. Eric Chapman completed the PPHS scoring with six points.

Gallia Academy returns to the hardwood Tuesday night when it welcomes Portsmouth for an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Lincoln County for a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.

Gallia Academy senior Ben Cox (23) leads a fast break during the first half of Saturday night's boys basketball contest against Point Pleasant in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

