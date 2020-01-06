Blue Angels edge Meigs, 57-50 OT

CENTENARY, Ohio — There’s no place to seal a win quite like the free throw line.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team sank 7-of-9 free throws in overtime on Saturday in Gallia County, leading the Blue Angels to a 57-50 victory over non-conference guest Meigs.

Gallia Academy (4-6) — winner of two games in a row — trailed the Lady Marauders (2-10) 12-to-6 after the opening stanza, and 26-12 at halftime.

A 16-to-8 third quarter gave the Maroon and Gold a 42-20 lead headed into the finale. The Blue Angels scored 28 points over the final eight minutes, with 15 of their points coming over 19 free throws. Meigs had just six points in the fourth quarter, but forced overtime with a three-pointer by freshman Rylee Lisle, tying the game at 48 at the buzzer.

Each team sank a field goal in the extra session, but the Blue Angels’ seven free throws gave the hosts a 57-50 triumph.

For the game, GAHS was 30-of-42 (71.4 percent) from the line, where Meigs was 13-of-20 (65 percent).

Alex Barnes paced the hosts with 26 points, followed by Maddy Petro with 16. Chanee Cremeens scored six points in the win, Kaylie Clark added four, Preslee Reed came up with three, while Regan Wilcoxon ended with two.

Meigs — which had five players foul out of the contest — was led by Mallory Hawley with 15 points. Olivia Haggy was next with 11 points, followed by Lisle with nine. Meredith Cremeans and Bre Lilly added six each, while Hannah Durst scored three in the setback.

Both teams were back in action on Monday, with Meigs hosting Wellston, and Gallia Academy visiting Rock Hill.

On Thursday, GAHS will visit Ironton and MHS will travel to Vinton County.

The Lady Marauders also fell to Warren to start the new year, falling 75-30 at home on Jan. 2. Hawley and Dust led Meigs with 12 and 10 points respectively, followed by Lisle with six, and Jerrica Smith with two.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

