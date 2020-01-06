White Falcons win Meigs Invite

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Another championship coming back to Mason County.

The Wahama wrestling team took first place out of 13 teams in the Meigs Invitational inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium on Saturday.

The White Falcons compiled a score of 254, nine ahead of runner-up Waterford. Chesapeake was third at 189, followed by Fairland at 162, and Huntington Ross at 160. South Gallia claimed sixth with a 153, followed by Zane Trace at 140 and Morgan with 136.

The host Marauders took ninth with 120, a single point ahead of Fort Frye in 10th. Ironton was 11th with 115, Eastern claimed 12th with 76, while Marietta rounded out the 13-team field with 73.

The White Falcons had two individual champions, with Trevor Hunt at 152 pounds and Kase Stewart at 132 pounds both going 5-0, picking up five and three pinfalls respectively.

WHS also had a pair of runner-up finishers, with Ryker Humphreys and Wesley Peters each going 3-1 with three pinfalls in the 120 and 160-pound weight classes respectively.

Taking third for the Red and White were Gavin Stiltner at 3-1 in the 170-pound class, Trey Ohlinger at 2-2 in the 182 category, and Emma Tomlinson at 1-3 in the 113 class. Kody Hollis went 1-3 en route to a fourth place finish at 120 for the White Falcons.

Leading the Rebels, 113-pounder Reece Butler was runner-up with a 2-1 record and a pair of pinfalls. Finishing third for SGHS, Caleb Neal was 4-1 at 285 pounds, Justin Butler went 3-1 at 152, and Jared Ward was 3-2 at 145.

South Gallia had two wrestlers take fourth, with Kenny Siders going 3-2 at 170, and Jacob Neal going 2-3 at 220.

The hosts were led by 145-pound senior Tucker Smith, who was 5-0 with five pinfalls. Drake Hall claimed second after going 4-1 with four pinfalls at 195 pounds, while Joey Young took third at 120 pounds with a 2-2 day.

The Eagles were led by junior heavyweight Steven Fitzgerald, who was champion of the weight class with a 5-0 record and five pinfalls.

South Gallia junior Kenny Siders gets into pinning position against Wahama's Gavin Stiltner, during the Meigs Invitational on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

