Bobcats face Nevada in Potato Bowl

The Ohio Bobcats officially complete their 2019 football campaign on Friday when they face the Nevada Wolfpack in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho. The Bobcats (6-6) and the Wolfpack (7-5) will be playing their first-ever head-to-head matchup. It’s the fifth straight bowl appearance for the Bobcats and 11th overall in the past 14 seasons under head coach Frank Solich. Ohio has fond memories of its only other trip to the Potato Bowl when it beat Utah State 24-23 in 2011 for the first bowl victory in program history. Nevada has never won bowl games in consecutive years, but is looking to follow up on last year’s 16-13 overtime win over Arkansas State in the Arizona Bowl. Doing so would mean winning on Boise’s blue turf, where the Wolf Pack haven’t won since 1997 — including two previous losses in this bowl game. Ohio is trying to to become the third program in MAC history to win bowl games in three consecutive seasons, joining Toledo (1969-71) and Miami (1973-75). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

