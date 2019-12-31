South Gallia take down Tartans, 69-23

SCIOTOVILLE, Ohio — A delightful end to the decade.

In its final game before turning over the calender, the South Gallia boys basketball team claimed a 69-23 victory over non-conference host Sciotoville East on Monday in Scioto County.

The Rebels (6-2) — bouncing back from a 57-46 setback at Symmes Valley on Saturday — led 21-2 eight minutes into play on Monday. A 22-to-10 second period run gave the guests a 43-12 edge at halftime.

SGHS didn’t allow a field goal in the third quarter, stretching their lead to 58-14 headed into the finale. The Red and Gold scored 11 of the 20 points in the fourth stanza, sealing the 69-23 win.

The Rebels — who shot 14-of-21 (66.7 percent) from the free throw line — had four players reach double digits in the scoring column, led by Brayden Hammond with 16 points. Jared Burdette had 13 points, with a team-best three trifectas. Layne Ours scored 11 in the win, Jaxxin Mabe added 10, while Kyle Northup and Tristan Saber came up with seven each. Ean Combs and Kyler Rossiter scored two points apiece, while Scotty Murphy tallied one.

East — which was 6-of-12 (50 percent) from the charity stripe — was led Hagen Metzler and Austin Smith with five points apiece. Chase Coyle and Andrew Pyles had three points each in the contest, while Kyle Winston, Landehn Pernell and Bryson Ramirez ended with two each.

The Rebels return to action at Waterford on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

