Lady Tornadoes top Ravenswood, 47-42

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — A big edge on the boards and back in the win column.

The Southern girls basketball team ended its seven-game skid on Saturday in Jackson County, defeating host Ravenswood 47-42 after outrebounding the Red Devilettes by 22.

Southern (2-7) was down 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, but flipped the script in the second and tied the game at 16 by halftime.

The Lady Tornadoes were ahead 33-30 after a 17-to-14 third period, and then closed the 47-42 win with a 14-to-12 final stanza.

Southern pulled in 51 rebounds, 25 of which came on the offensive end, while committing 30 turnovers and claiming eight steals. Ravenswood (3-5) ended with 29 rebounds, seven offensive, and gave the ball away 22 times.

SHS shot 20-of-66 (30.3 percent) from the field, including 1-of-13 (7.7 percent) from beyond the arc, while the Red Devilettes made 18-of-52 (34.6 percent) field goal attempts, including 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) three-point tries.

Southern was 6-of-19 from the free throw line, where RHS was 6-of-14 (46.2 percent).

Kayla Evans paced the Lady Tornadoes with 16 points, featuring the team’s lone three-pointer. Jordan Hardwick had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds for the guests, while Kelly Shaver scored six points in the win. Shelby Cleland and Phoenix Cleland marked five points apiece, to go with 18 and 11 rebounds respectively.

Leading the SHS defense, Evans, Hardwick and Phoenix Cleland had two steals apiece.

Annie Hunt led the hosts with 18 points, followed by Libby Hall with 10. Skylar Varney was next with six points, followed by Evelyn Stoneman with four. Lindsey Carroll and Lydia Alfred came up with two points each for RHS.

After Monday’s trip to Waterford, Southern will be back on the court at Eastern on Jan. 6.

Southern sophomore Kayla Evans lines up a three-point attempt from the wing, during the Lady Tornadoes’ non-conference bout against Meigs on Nov. 27 in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.31-SHS-Evans.jpg Southern sophomore Kayla Evans lines up a three-point attempt from the wing, during the Lady Tornadoes’ non-conference bout against Meigs on Nov. 27 in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

