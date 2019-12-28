Marietta takes down Lady Eagles, 67-44

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Momentum most certainly made a difference.

The Eastern girls basketball team dropped its third decision in a row, falling to non-conference guest Marietta by a 67-44 count on Friday at ‘The Nest’, and giving the Division 1 Lady Tigers their fourth straight victory.

The Lady Eagles (2-7) were down 17-9 eight minutes into play, after shooting 4-of-12 from the field in the quarter. Marietta (7-4) was ahead by double digits, at 30-19, headed into the half, outscoring EHS 13-to-10 in the second period.

Eastern came up with 14 points on 6-of-20 shooting in the third quarter, but the guests were able to stretch their lead to 48-33 headed into the finale. The Lady Tigers capped off the 67-44 with with a 19-to-11 fourth quarter.

For the game, EHS was 19-of-68 (27.9 percent) from the field, including 1-of-9 (11.1) from three-point range, while MHS made 23-of-52 (44.2 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) three-point tries.

At the foul line, Eastern made 5-of-11 (45.5 percent), while Marietta sank 18-of-24 (75 percent). The Lady Eagles committed 28 turnovers in the contest, 10 more than the Orange and Black.

Erica Durst led the hosts with 18 points on the strength of eight field goals. Olivia Barber was next with 11 points, followed by Sydney Reynolds with seven. Whitney Durst and Kennadi Rockhold scored three points each for Eastern, while Jennifer Parker tallied two.

Marietta was led by Hannah Kroft with 17 points, and Jennifer Smith with 16. Morgan Altenburger scored 13 points in the win, Adi Hill and Jessica Smith added nine apiece, while Rylee Kendall came up with three.

EHS returns to action at home on Jan. 4 against Symmes Valley.

