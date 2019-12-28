Southern tamed by Tigers, 60-47

RACINE, Ohio — You just can’t give certain teams a head start.

The Glenwood boys basketball team led host Southern by 18 points at halftime of Friday’s non-conference boys basketball game in Meigs County, and the visiting Tigers held on for a 60-47 victory to stay unbeaten on the year.

The Tornadoes (3-6) trailed 14-9 after eight minutes of play, with Glenwood (8-0) going on a 20-to-7 second quarter run for a 34-16 lead.

Southern outscored its guest 16-to-13 in each of the final two quarters and fell by a 60-47 count.

The Purple and Gold committed 14 turnovers in the contest, one more than GHS. Southern sank 12-of-18 (66.7 percent) free throws, while the guests were 14-of-17 (82.4 percent) from the stripe.

The Tornadoes were led by Arrow Drummer with 16 points on five field goals and a 6-of-8 day at the line. Cole Steele was next with 12 points on a quartet of second half three-pointers. Chase Bailey scored eight points in the setback, Trey McNickle added six, while Coltin Parker and Isaac McCarty rounded out the team total with three and two points respectively.

Kyle Sexton led the guests with 21 points, featuring five field goals and an 11-of-13 performance at the stripe. Jerome McKinley tallied 13 points for the Tigers, Grady Jackson added 10, while Tanner Voiers, Chase Clark and Marcus Saunders scored four each. Rounding out the scoring column for GHS, Malachi Potts and De’von Jones came up with two points each.

Next, the Tornadoes will start 2020 at Wahama on Jan. 3.

Southern senior Chase Bailey (right) drives to the basket in front of Glenwood's Tanner Voiers (3), during the Tigers' 60-47 victory on Friday in Racine, Ohio. Southern senior Trey McNickle (14) tries a two-pointer over Glenwood's Chase Clark (32), during the Tigers' 60-47 win on Friday in Racine, Ohio. Southern junior Arrow Drummer (44) releases a two-point shot, during the second half of the Tornadoes' 13-point setback on Friday in Racine, Ohio. Southern senior Cole Steele (0) launches a three-pointer, during the Tornadoes' 60-47 setback on Friday in Racine, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

