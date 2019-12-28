Blue Devils burn Ironton, 62-48

IRONTON, Ohio — Easy as 1-2-3 … only in reverse.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team hit six trifectas in the first half and converted 20-of-33 free throw attempts after halftime to cruise to a 62-48 victory over host Ironton in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils (3-4, 1-2 OVC) received a trio of trifectas from Reece Thomas while building a 13-8 first quarter advantage — a lead the guests would never relinquish.

Justin Wilcoxon added a pair of 3-pointers as the Blue and White had five players score during a pivotal 17-5 second period surge that extended the lead out to 30-13 at the break.

GAHS managed only six field goals the rest of the way, but the Blue Devils did net 67 percent of their charity tosses over each of the next two frames — helping balance out an otherwise difficult second half slump.

Logan Blouir netted six points during a 16-11 third quarter run that pushed the lead out to 46-24 entering the finale.

Reid Carrico provided seven points for the Fighting Tigers (0-3, 0-1) down the stretch as part of a 24-16 charge, but the hosts were never within single digits. Gallia Academy converted 16-of-24 freebies in the fourth to complete the 14-point triumph.

The Blue Devils made 17 total field goals — including six 3-pointers — while also netting 22-of-36 free throw attempts for 61 percent.

Thomas led the guests with 15 points and Cooper Davis followed with 10 points, while Damon Cremeens was next with nine markers. Cremeens, Blouir and Devin Lee each chipped in eight markers apiece, while Colton Caldwell and Isaac Clary completed things with two points each.

The Orange and Black made 17 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 10-of-17 at the charity stripe for 59 percent.

Carrico paced IHS with a game-high 18 points, followed by Gage Sayers with 11 points and Trent Milleson with five markers. Jordan Grizzle and Caleb Hooper were next with four points each.

Collin Freeman added three points and Christian Wright followed with two markers. Trent Hacker completed the scoring with a single point.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it travels to Fairland for an OVC contest at 7 p.m. The Blue Devils also travel to Point Pleasant on Saturday for a non-conference matchup.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

