Big Blacks win tri-match

COAL CITY, W.Va. — The Big Blacks didn’t leave much doubt … unless you consider that it possibly could have been worse.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team went 25-3 overall while cruising to a pair of victories over sixth-ranked Herbert Hoover and third-ranked Independence on Friday during a tri-match held at Independence High School in Raleigh County.

The Big Blacks — the top-ranked Class AA team in West Virginia — truly showed their worth after winning 89 percent of their head-to-head bouts, with 17 of those coming by pinfall.

PPHS went 13-1 against the host Patriots while rolling to a 65-3 victory, then posted a 12-2 mark against the Huskies en route to a 70-12 decision.

Of the three losses, one was a forfeit at 160 pounds against HHHS. The other two came from the same grappler going between the 126- and 132-pound divisions as a fill in for defending state champion and normal 132-pound starter Derek Raike.

A dozen Point grapplers ended up going unbeaten during the tri-match, including 2-pinfall efforts from Parker Henderson (106), Justin Bartee (138), Tyler Hinzman (182), Juan Marquez (220) and Jacob Muncy (285).

Mackandle Freeman (113), Isaac Short (120), Chris Smith (126-132), Mitchell Freeman (145), Wyatt Wilson (152), Logan Southall (170) and Nick Ball (195) all went 2-0 in their respective weight classes while also landing a single pinfall victory apiece.

Zac Samson also scored a 5-0 decision in his lone match at 160 pounds.

Herbert Hoover ended up defeating IHS by a 39-38 count in the other match of the night.

Point Pleasant returns to action Friday and Saturday when it competes in the annual Wheeling Park Duals.

Visit wvmat.com for complete results of the tri-match held Friday at Independence High School.

Point Pleasant junior Parker Henderson takes a Winfield opponent down to the mat during a 106-pound match held on Dec. 11 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-PP-Henderson.jpg Point Pleasant junior Parker Henderson takes a Winfield opponent down to the mat during a 106-pound match held on Dec. 11 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.