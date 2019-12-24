Tigers claw past Wahama, 64-46

MASON, W.Va. — An unfortunate feeling of déjà vu.

The Wahama boys basketball team dropped its second straight 18-point decision at Gary Clark Court, with the White Falcons falling to non-conference guest Wirt County by a 64-46 count on Monday.

Wahama (0-5) never led in the contest, tying the game once, at 3-3, 2:00 into play. Wirt County (2-2) was ahead 22-9 by the end of the opening period, and extended its advantage to 37-19 by halftime.

The Tiger lead was at a game-high 26 points, at 52-26, with 50 seconds left in the third quarter, but the hosts scored the final five points in the period and headed into the finale down 52-31.

The guests led by as many as 25 in the fourth and settled for a 64-46 victory.

Wirt County won the rebounding battle by a 37-to-27 count, including 17-to-8 on the offensive end. Wahama committed 21 turnovers, five more than the Orange and Black. The hosts collected eight assists, seven steals and two blocked shots, while the Tigers combined for 21 assists, 18 steals and five rejections.

The Red and White shot 18-of-52 (34.6 percent) from the field, including 4-of-18 (22.2 percent) from three-point range, while Wirt County was 24-of-63 (38.1 percent) from the field, including 8-of-27 (29.6 percent) from deep. At the foul line, the White Falcons were 6-of-10 (60 percent), and the Tigers were 8-of-12 (66.7 percent).

Abram Pauley led the White Falcons on both offense and defense, posting 15 points and three assists, to go with five steals and a rejection. Ethyn Barnitz scored 11 points in the setback, while Brayden Davenport and Harrison Panko-Shields had six points apiece, with Panko-Shields grabbing a team-best six rebounds.

Adam Groves claimed four points and five rebounds for Wahama, while Brennan Grate and Michael VanMatre scored two each, with VanMatre also grabbing five rebounds.

With a quartet of players scoring in double figures, Justin Windland led the guests with 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Hunter Hickman scored 16 points for the victors, while Kyler Carper and Nathan Murray added 13 apiece, with Carper grabbing a game-best 12 rebounds.

Michael Grishaber had three points for Wirt County, while Dylan Toler and Peyton Richards tallied two apiece. The Orange and Black defense was led by Carper with three blocks and a steal, as well as Windland, Richards and Hickman with three steals each.

Wahama will be back in action on Monday at Roane County.

Wahama senior Hunter Board (24) drives past a pair of Tiger defenders, during Wirt County's 64-46 victory on Monday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. White Falcons sophomore Ethyn Barnitz (42) hits an and-1 layup, during the second half of the White Falcons' non-conference setback on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Wahama freshman Michael VanMatre (50) passes out of a double-team, during the White Falcons' 18-point loss on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Wahama senior Adam Groves (33) tries jumper over Wirt County senior Kyler Carper (42), during the Tigers' 64-46 victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

