Blue Devils fall at Warren, 58-35

VINCENT, Ohio — A different game after halftime.

Host Warren opened up its 2-point halftime lead with a 36-15 second half surge Saturday night while cruising to a 58-35 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Washington County.

The Blue Devils (2-4) put up quite a fight in the first half as the guests built a 7-5 first quarter advantage, but the Warriors answered as Kurt Taylor knocked down two trifectas as part of a 17-13 second period push that gave the WHS a slim 22-20 edge at the break.

GAHS was held to single digits in each of the final two frames, with Warren making a key 20-9 surge in the third frame while extending its cushion out to 42-29. The Warriors ended regulation with a 16-6 run to wrap up the 23-point triumph.

Warren outrebounded the guests by a 36-33 overall margin, including a 13-8 edge on the offensive boards. GAHS also committed 21 of the 30 turnovers in the game, with Warren claiming a 20-5 advantage on points off of those miscues.

Gallia Academy made 14-of-44 from the field for 32 percent, including a 3-of-9 effort from behind the arc for 33 percent. The guests were also 4-of-8 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Logan Blouir led the guests with 10 points, followed by Damon Cremeens and Isaac Clary with eight points apiece. Cooper Davis was next with six markers, while Justin Wilcoxon completed the scoring with three points.

Clary hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds and Wilcoxon also grabbed seven caroms in the setback.

The Warriors netted 20-of-59 shot attempts for 34 percent, including a 7-of-23 effort from behind the arc for 30 percent. The hosts were also 11-of-14 at the charity stripe for 79 percent.

Brayden Saller led WHS with a game-high 12 points, followed by Taylor with 11 points and Evan Byrd with nine markers.

Brandon Simoniette was next with eight points, while Jake Baumgard and Joel Chevalier each contributed seven markers.

Dalton Higgins chipped in two points to the winning cause, while Gavin Ott and Dylan Place completed things with one point apiece.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it hosts Ironton in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

