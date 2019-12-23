Lady Cats fall to Rose Hill Christian, 50-45

ASHTON, W.Va. — A little too much to overcome down the stretch.

Visiting Rose Hill Christian made a 27-23 second half run and ultimately handed the Hannan girls basketball team its second straight setback Friday night during a 50-45 non-conference decision in Mason County.

The Lady Cats (1-3) found themselves in a 13-8 hole after one quarter of play, but the hosts countered with seven points from Julie Frazier as part of a 14-10 run that closed the halftime deficit down to a single point at 23-22.

Bellamee Sparks hit two trifectas as part of a 12-10 RHCS run in the third canto that increased the lead to 35-32.

Despite eight points from Frazier down the stretch, the guests still closed regulation with a 15-13 spurt that completed the 2-possession outcome.

Hannan made 16 total field goals — including three 3-pointers — and also went 10-of-17 at the free throw line for 59 percent.

Frazier led the hosts with a game-high 21 points, followed by Halie Johnson with nine points and Bailey Coleman with eight markers. Rachel Ellis and Madison Plantz completed the HHS tally with four and three points, respectively.

Rose Hill Christian netted 19 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also made 6-of-12 charity tosses for 50 percent.

Delaynee Sparks led RHCS with 17 points, followed by Baylee Trimble with 13 points and Bellamee Sparks with 11 markers. Ashleigh Riffle and Jewelin VanKeuren were next with four points apiece, while Heather McFarlin completed the winning tally with a single point.

The Lady Cats return to action Monday, Dec. 30, when they host Green at 6 p.m.

