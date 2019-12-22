Point Pleasant takes down Tide, 68-44

SETH, W.Va. — A road trip worth making.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team picked up its first victory of the season on Friday night in Boone County, defeating host Sherman 68-44.

The Big Blacks (1-3) led 14-6 after one quarter of play, with PPHS junior Hunter Bush accounting for five of the team’s six buckets in the stanza.

The guests added three points to their lead and went into halftime with a 31-20 advantage after a 17-to-14 second quarter, which featured five Big Blacks marking in the scoring column.

The Point Pleasant offense repeated its second period performance in the third, with the defense doubling its effort for a 17-to-7 run and a 48-27 lead with eight minutes to play.

Sherman saved its best for last, scoring 17 points in the finale, but the Big Blacks poured in 20 points on nine field goals to seal the 68-44 triumph.

PPHS was 2-for-5 (40 percent) from the free throw line in the contest, while the Tide shot 11-of-23 (47.8 percent) from the stripe.

Bush led all-scorers with 30 points, combining 11 two-pointers with a pair of triples and two free throws. Braxton Yates was next with 12 points, half of which came from beyond the arc, while Eric Chapman marked eight points, all of which came in the finale.

Kyelar Morrow scored five points in the win, Jovone Johnson and McKeehan Justus added four apiece, while Aidan Sang tallied three and Nick Smith came up with two.

Leading the Tide, Chris Abbot scored 12 points and Dalton Rollo added 10. R.J. Cline and Brian Busby tallied five points apiece for the hosts, Jacob Welch added four, Bryson Carter came up with three, A.J. Skeens and Travis Cooper both scored two, while Alex Kirk wound up with one.

Point Pleasant returns to action on Friday at River Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.