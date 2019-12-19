Blue Devils drop dual to Warren, 43-24

CENTENARY, Ohio — These Warriors ended up being road warriors.

Visiting Warren won six of the eight head-to-head matches and claimed a 43-24 victory over the Gallia Academy wrestling team on Wednesday night in a non-conference dual held in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils ended the night with a 4-8-2 overall mark against the Warriors, which included a pair of wins by both pinfall and by forfeit.

WHS, conversely, scored four pinfall wins and had two decisions to go along with a pair of forfeit wins.

Both teams also had double forfeits at 113 pounds and 152 pounds.

Senior Bronson Carter scored a first period pinfall victory at 160 pounds, while the Blue Devils’ other win came from sophomore Garytt Schwall on a first period pinfall win at 126 pounds.

Sophomore Jayden Dunlap and freshman Chris Moore also came away with forfeit wins at 145 and 195 pounds, respectively.

Todd Elliott (120) and Corbin Walker (220) were both defeated by decision in their respective weight classes.

Nate Yongue (106), C.J. Berkley (132), Logan Nicholas (138) and DaKota McCoy (170) were all defeated by pinfall.

Carter, Moore and Elliott also claimed victories in a trio of exhibition matches, while Dunlap, Moore and Wyatt Rucker took exhibition losses on behalf of the hosts.

Gallia Academy returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 28, when it hosts its annual invitational tournament at 10 a.m.

Gallia Academy senior Bronson Carter, left, locks in a hold during on a Warren opponent during his 160-pound match Wednesday night at GAHS in Cenetenary, Ohio.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

