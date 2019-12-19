Lady Raiders rout Meigs, 90-40

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — So much for gracious guests.

The Meigs girls basketball team fell to non-conference guest Morgan by a 90-40 count on Wednesday night inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Lady Marauders (2-5) scored the first five points of the game, but Morgan (4-4) took the lead at 10-8 and never trailed again, leading 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The guests led by as many as 26 points in the second quarter, and settled for a 40-20 halftime advantage.

The Raiders went on a 27-to-10 third quarter run, and headed into the finale with a 67-30 lead.

Morgan closed the 90-40 win with a 23-to-10 spurt, with its largest lead of the game as the 50-point final margin.

The guests won the rebounding battle by a 51-to-20 count, including 21-to-5 on the offensive glass. Meigs committed 25 turnovers, six more than the victors, and had team totals 11 steals, four assists and three blocked shots, while Morgan ended with 22 assists, 18 steals and four rejections.

The Maroon and Gold shot 13-of-52 (25 percent) from the field, including 2-of-15 (13.3 percent) from beyond the arc, while the Blue and Gray were 32-of-67 (47.8 percent) from the field, including 6-of-20 (30 percent) from deep. At the foul line, Meigs was 12-of-18 (66.7 percent), while Morgan was 20-of-28 (71.4 percent).

Leading the hosts, Mallory Hawley scored 28 points, combining seven two-pointers, a pair of three-pointers and an 8-of-10 day at the foul line. Rylee Lisle recorded four points and team-highs of six rebounds and four assists for Meigs, while Allie Glkey added three points. Bre Lilly and Alexis O’Brien had two points each for the Maroon and Gold, while Olivia Haggy scored one.

Hawley also led the Lady Marauder defense with seven steals and a rejection.

Sophie Smith paced the guests with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Rilee Coon had 23 points and 11 boards in the win, while Odessa Smith added 17 points. Sydnee Krigbaum claimed 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots, while making 10-of-10 free throws for the victors. Katie Hook had five points and four steals for the Blue and Gray, while Kierstyn Hopkins and Shelby Fisher scored two each, with Fisher dishing out a game-best five assists.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 5 in McConnelsville.

After hosting River Valley on Thursday, the Lady Marauders will wrap-up 2019 at home against Belpre on Dec. 30.

