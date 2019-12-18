South Point tops Blue Devils, 81-65

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — It was raining threes … and the Blue Devils didn’t have an umbrella.

Host South Point netted 13 trifectas after falling behind by three possessions in the first quarter and ultimately cruised to an 81-65 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team Tuesday night in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (1-3, 0-2 OVC) built a 15-7 advantage eight minutes into regulation, led by the 1-2 punch of Isaac Clary and Logan Blouir with a combined 11 points. It was also the only period in which the Pointers — who mustered only three field goals — didn’t make a single attempt outside of the arc.

That all changed, however, in the second canto as Austin Webb drilled three triples and scored 19 points total during a 27-11 surge that resulted in a 35-26 lead entering the break.

Chance Gunther and Brody Blackwell each netted three trifectas for the Blue and Gold as part of a 25-24 third quarter push that extended the lead out to 60-50. Blouir also hit two 3-pointers and had 10 points in the third frame for the Blue and White.

Webb scored 11 points in the finale and Damon Cremeens chipped in nine markers for GAHS down the stretch, but the hosts ultimately won the fourth by a 21-15 margin and wrapped up the 16-point outcome.

The Blue Devils netted 26 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 8-of-14 at the free throw line for 57 percent.

Cremeens paced the guests with 22 points, followed by Blouir with 18 points and Clary with 16 markers. Cooper Davis and Justin Wilcoxon were next with three points each, while Reece Thomas and Ben Cox completed things with respective efforts of two points and one point.

South Point (2-2, 2-1) made 32 field goals overall and also went 4-of-5 at the charity stripe for 80 percent.

Webb led the Pointers with a game-high 33 points, followed by Gunther with 19 points and Nakyan Turner with 10 markers. Blackwell and Darryl Taylor were next with nine and six points, while Kyle Badgett and Mason Kazee completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it hosts River Valley in a non-conference battle of Gallia County programs at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

