Eagles fall at Trimble, 62-58

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The comeback came up just short.

The Eastern boys basketball team attempted to rally from 17-down with 4:25 to play on Tuesday night at Bill White Gymnasium in Athens County, with the Eagles coming up four points shy and falling to host Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble by a 62-58 count.

Eastern (2-4, 1-2 TVC Hocking) took its first-and-only lead of the game at 12-11 in the opening quarter, but the Tomcats (3-1, 3-1) were ahead 15-14 by the end of the stanza.

The hosts were up 31-16 after a 16-to-2 run to start the second period, but EHS scored the final four points of the half and went into the break down 31-20.

THS added two points to its edge in the third quarter, outscoring Eastern 16-to-14 to make the margin 47-34 with eight minutes to play.

A 10-to-6 spurt to start the finale gave the Red and Gray a 57-40 advantage with 4:25 remaining. The Tomcats survived an 18-to-5 EHS run to hold on for the 62-58 win.

THS claimed a 40-to-27 rebounding advantage, and committed 23 turnovers, three more than Eastern. The Eagles finished with 10 assists, nine steals and five rejections, while the Tomcats totalled 14 assists, 10 steals and two blocked shots.

The Green and White were 26-of-59 (44.1 percent) from the field, including 1-of-7 (14.3 percent) from three-point range, while Trimble made 25-of-52 (48.1 percent) field goal attempts, including 1-of-7 (14.3 percent) three-point attempts. At the foul line, EHS was 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) and THS shot 11-of-24 (45.8 percent).

Garrett Barringer led the Eagles with a double-double effort of 24 points and 11 rebounds. Mason Dishong — who led the EHS defense with two steals and two blocks — scored 16 points in the setback. Colton Reynolds had seven points and a team-best four assists in the game, Trevor Morrissey added six points, while Derrick Metheney scored five.

Brayden Weber led Trimble with 14 points, six assists and four steals. Tyler Weber added 10 points, while Blake Guffey and Cameron Kittle scored eight apiece, with Guffey grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Eagles will look to avenge this setback when the Tomcats invade ‘The Nest’ on Jan. 17.

Eastern will be back in action for its second of three straight road games on Friday at Wahama.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

