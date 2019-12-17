Waterford takes down South Gallia, 54-42

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Some teams you just can’t give a head start.

The South Gallia girls basketball team trailed reigning Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champion Waterford by 16 points eight minutes into play on Monday night in Gallia County, and the guests held on for a 54-42 triumph to stay perfect on the year.

The Lady Rebels (4-4, 1-4 TVC Hocking) managed just two points in the opening period, but cut the Waterford (5-0, 4-0) lead to 29-14 by halftime.

SGHS came out of the break with a 15-to-9 run, trimming the deficit to single digits, at 38-29, to start the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, South Gallia put up 13 points, eight of which came from the foul line, but the Lady Wildcats sealed the 54-42 victory with 16 markers.

The Red and Gold made 14-of-25 (56 percent) free throws in the contest, while the Green and White were 11-of-16 (68.8 percent) from the stripe.

Amaya Howell led the Lady Rebels with 13 points, hitting a perfect 8-of-8 free throw tries. Kiley Stapleton sank a team-best two three-pointers on her way to 10 points, while Christine Griffith came up with eight points for SGHS. Jessie Rutt scored six in the setback, Alyssa Cremeens added four, while Makayla Waugh tallied one.

Cara Taylor led Waterford with 16 points, followed by Kari Carney with 12 and Madison Heiner with 10. Riley Schweikert scored nine points in the win, Brier Offenberger added five, while Jennessa Lang ended with two.

The Lady Rebels will look for revenge when these teams meet in Washington County on Jan. 25.

South Gallia will be back on its home floor on Thursday against Wahama.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

