Tornadoes take down Trimble, 56-45

RACINE, Ohio — One of those nights where you seemingly can’t miss.

The Southern boys basketball team shot over 50 percent from the field on Friday night in Meigs County, as the Tornadoes picked up a 56-45 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble.

Southern (3-3, 2-0 TVC Hocking) clung to a 11-9 lead eight minutes into play, and each team tallied 15 in the second quarter, making the Tornado edge 26-24 at halftime.

The Purple and Gold stormed out of the break with a 14-to-7 run, and took a 40-31 edge into the finale. Southern sealed the 56-45 win with 16 points over the final eight minutes, with the hosts making 8-of-12 free throws in the final quarter.

Southern made 21-of-38 (55.3 percent) field goal attempts, including 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) three-point tries, while Trimble was 16-of-54 (29.6 percent) from the field, including 4-of-21 (19.0 percent) from deep. For the game, SHS was 9-of-16 (56.3 percent) from the free throw line, where THS was 8-of-11 (72.7 percent).

The Tornadoes — who committed 20 turnovers — finished with team totals of 27 rebounds, 16 assists, 15 steals and four blocked shots, while the Tomcats ended with 33 rebounds, 19 turnovers and nine assists.

Leading SHS, Cole Steele finished with 14 points and five rebounds, while Arrow Drummer turned in a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards. Trey McNickle posted nine points and nine assists in the win, while Landen Hill hit a team-best two three-pointers on his way to eight points. Ryan Laudermilt contributed six points to the winning cause, Coltin Parker chipped in with five, while Isaac McCarty added one.

Southern’s defense was led by Steele with five steals and Laudermilt with three, as well as Drummer with three rejections.

Blake Guffey led Trimble with 17 points, followed by Brayden Weber with nine. Cameron Kittle came up with five points for the guests, Sawyer Koons chipped in with four, while Austin Wisor scored three. Rounding out the Tomcat total were Tucker Dixon, Kyle Kennedy and Bryce Downs with two points each.

These teams will meet again on Jan. 21 in Glouster.

Next for Southern, a trip to South Gallia on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

