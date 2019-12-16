Eastern turns back Buckeyes, 65-47

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — From winless to winning streak.

The Eastern boys basketball team won its second straight game, defeating non-league guest Nelsonville-York by a 65-47 count on Friday at ‘The Nest’.

The Eagles (2-3) — who began the week with a 57-44 win at Miller — led 19-10 after connecting on nine field goals in the opening quarter on Friday.

The Buckeyes trimmed four points off of their deficit in the second quarter, outscoring Eastern 17-to-13 and making the EHS halftime advantage 32-27.

The hosts responded with a 17-to-7 spurt out of the break, and took a 49-34 lead into the finale. Eastern closed the 65-47 victory with a 16-to-13 stanza, hitting 6-of-9 free throws in the final quarter.

For the game, EHS was 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) from the free throw line, where Nelsonville-York was 8-of-13 (61.5 percent).

The Eagles had five players reach double figures in the scoring column, led by Trevor Morrissey with 14 points, including the team’s only two three-pointers. Derrick Metheney and Colton Reynolds were next with 13 points apiece, followed by Garrett Barringer with 11 and Mason Dishong with 10. Matthew Blanchard and William Oldaker rounded out the winning total with two points apiece.

Leading the Buckeyes, Mikey Seel scored 16 points and claimed a team-best two three-pointers. Ethan Gail tallied 15 in the setback, Joe Tome scored five, while Drew Carter, Braydin McKee and Austin Tharpp had three each. Maleek Williams earned two points to round out the guests’ total.

Next for Eastern, three straight road games, beginning with a trip to Trimble on Tuesday.

