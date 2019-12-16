Blue Angels fall to Portsmouth West, 54-41

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The second half surge was just too little, too late.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team came up with 24 points in the second half of Saturday’s non-conference game in Scioto County, but it wasn’t enough, as the Blue Angels fell to host Portsmouth West by a 54-41 count.

Gallia Academy (0-6) hit five field goals in the opening quarter, but trailed by an 18-11 count. The Lady Senators (2-5) went on a 19-to-6 run in the second period, and led 37-17 at halftime.

GAHS came out of the break with an 11-to-7 spurt, trimming its deficit to 44-28 headed into the fourth quarter. The Blue Angels outscored PWHS by a 13-to-10 count over the final eight minutes and fell by a 54-41 tally.

The Blue and White shot 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) from the free throw line, where the Orange and Black shot 11-of-14 (78.6 percent).

Leading Gallia Academy, Alex Barnes scored 19 points, hitting the team’s lone three-pointer. Maddy Petro tallied 18 points in the setback, while Preslee Reed ended with four.

Charlie Jo Howard led the victors with 17 points, including nine from long range. Morgan Rigsby was next with 14 points, followed by Keima Bennett and Eden Cline with eight apiece. Abbie Pack and Abby Adkins rounded out the PWHS total with four and three points respectively.

After hosting Portsmouth on Monday, GAHS will be back in action at Chesapeake on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

