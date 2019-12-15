RedStorm trio honored on All-American team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three members of the University of Rio Grande men’s soccer team were among those named to the 2019 All-America teams announced by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

The RedStorm, who reached the second round of the national tournament, were represented by Rodrigo Basso on the Third Team, while sophomore Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) and senior Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) were both Honorable Mention selections.

The selections were made by the NAIA All-America committee, which consists of the NAIA-Men’s Soccer Coaches Association Executive Committee, the National Championship Games Committee and four men’s soccer coaches.

Each team – first, second and third – consists of 11 members.

Basso, a freshman defender from Santiago, Chile, helped to spearhead a Rio Grande defense which ranked ninth in shutouts (12). He also scored a pair of goals.

Cam Orellana finished 10th nationally with 22 goals – a mark which led the River States Conference. He was also 11th nationally in game-winning goals (5) and 14th in total points (48).

Dearle was seventh nationally in goals against per game (0.65).

Rio Grande finished 16-4-1 after suffering a 2-1 overtime loss to the University of Northwestern Ohio in the second round of the national tournament.

Stefan Lukic of Oklahoma Wesleyan was honored as the 2019 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Player of the Year. The junior from Sremska Mitrovica, Serbia, was instrumental in the Eagles’ 2019 NAIA National Championship appearance, helping Oklahoma Wesleyan to the quarterfinals.

Lukic led the national in assists (17) and was No. 4 in assists per game (0.77). In addition to being named the Player of the Year, He was also a First Team honoree.

Lukic was one of two first-team All-America selections for Oklahoma Wesleyan and one of four overall All-America selections.

National champion Central Methodist led with five All-America selections including three first-team selections.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

