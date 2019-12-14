Rebels roll past Wahama, 60-23

MASON, W.Va. — The White Falcons might have scored first, but the rest of the night belonged to the Rebels.

The Wahama boys basketball team led Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest South Gallia 1-0 in Friday’s clash at Gary Clark Court, but SGHS scored the next 15 points and never trailed again on its way to the 60-23 triumph.

The Rebels (3-1, 2-1 TVC Hocking) — unbeaten on the road this winter — led 20-5 after eight minutes were played, hitting 7-of-8 field goals in the opening quarter.

Wahama (0-2, 0-2) took eight of the first 15 points in the second quarter, but the Red and Gold ended the stanza with a 7-to-2 run for a 34-15 halftime advantage.

South Gallia held the hosts off the board in the third period, stretching the lead to 44-15 with eight minutes to play.

The guests closed the night with a 16-to-8 run, with their largest lead of the game as the final, 37-point, margin of 60-23.

The Rebels enjoyed a 30-to-24 rebounding advantage, which included 7-to-4 on the offensive end. South Gallia committed 17 turnovers, just over half as many as Wahama, which had 33. SGHS finished with team totals of 23 steals, 20 assists and one blocked shot, while WHS ended with 10 steals, six assists and two rejections.

South Gallia made 22-of-51 (43.1 percent) field goal attempts, including 5-of-13 (38.5 percent) three-point tries, while the White Falcons were 8-of-32 (25 percent) from the field, including 2-of-9 (22.2 percent) from deep. At the foul line, SGHS was 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) and WHS was 5-of-11 (45.5 percent).

Brayden Hammond led the guests with 22 points, including a game-high three trifectas. Layne Ours contributed 14 points and a game-best nine rebounds to the winning cause, Kyle Northup added nine points and four assists, while Jared Burdette chipped in with seven points. Tristan Saber, Ean Combs, Andrew Small and Jared Ward scored two points apiece for South Gallia, with Saber dishing out a game-best six assists.

Leading the Rebel defense, Northup had six steals, Hammond added four steals, while Ours had two steals and a block.

The Red and White were paced by Abram Pauley with seven points, seven rebounds and two assists. Pauley also led the White Falcon defense with three steals and a block. Adam Groves and Harrison Panko-Shields ended with five points apiece for Wahama, Michael VanMatre scored four, while Ethyn Barnitz claimed two. Hunter Board chipped in with six rebounds and two assists, as well as a steal and a block on the defensive end.

The rematch between the Rebels and White Falcons is scheduled for Jan. 21 in Mercerville.

After hosting Ohio Valley Christian on Saturday, SGHS will welcome Southern to Gallia County on Tuesday. WHS will visit Federal Hocking on Tuesday.

South Gallia senior Kyle Northup (1) leads a fast break in front of Wahama senior Adam Groves (33), during the Rebels’ 60-23 triumph on Friday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.15-SG-Northup.jpg South Gallia senior Kyle Northup (1) leads a fast break in front of Wahama senior Adam Groves (33), during the Rebels’ 60-23 triumph on Friday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Abram Pauley (center) goes for a two-point shot in between Rebels Layne Ours (left), Kyle Northup (1) and Andrew Small (right), during South Gallia’s 37-point win on Friday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.15-WAH-Pauley.jpg Wahama senior Abram Pauley (center) goes for a two-point shot in between Rebels Layne Ours (left), Kyle Northup (1) and Andrew Small (right), during South Gallia’s 37-point win on Friday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports WHS sophomore Ethyn Barnitz (right) makes a pass in the low post to teammate Adam Groves (left), around South Gallia’s Layne Ours (12), during Friday’s TVC Hocking contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.15-wo-WAH-Barnitz.jpg WHS sophomore Ethyn Barnitz (right) makes a pass in the low post to teammate Adam Groves (left), around South Gallia’s Layne Ours (12), during Friday’s TVC Hocking contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia’s Ean Combs (center) goes in for a layup between White Falcons Ethyn Barnitz (42) and Hunter Board (right), during the Rebels’ 60-23 victory on Friday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.15-wo-SG-Combs.jpg South Gallia’s Ean Combs (center) goes in for a layup between White Falcons Ethyn Barnitz (42) and Hunter Board (right), during the Rebels’ 60-23 victory on Friday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

