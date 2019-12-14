Trimble holds off Lady Rebels, 65-47

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The Lady Rebels simply couldn’t bounce back from a slow start.

The South Gallia girls basketball team was down double digits eight minutes into Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game at Bill White Gymnasium in Athens County, and the host Lady Tomcats never looked back en route to the 65-47 victory.

The Lady Rebels (4-3, 1-3 TVC Hocking) were held to a pair of field goals in the opening quarter and trailed 17-6 by the end of the stanza. Trimble (3-1, 3-0) added five points to its lead in the second period, going on a 14-to-9 run for a 31-15 halftime lead.

SGHS doubled its total in the third quarter, but Trimble came up with 16 markers and took a 47-30 edge into the finale.

South Gallia saved its best for last, putting up 17 points over the final eight minutes, but THS tallied 18 to seal to 65-47 triumph.

Leading the Lady Rebels, Kiley Stapleton and Amaya Howell had 17 points apiece, with Stapleton making three of the team’s four three-pointers, and Howell sinking the other. Jessie Rutt scored six points for the guests, Makayla Waugh added three, while Jaslyn Bowers and Christine Griffith came up with two each.

The hosts had four scorers reach double digits, led by Jayne Six with 23 points. Laikyn Imler was next with 15 points, followed by Briana Orsborne with 12, and Emily Young with 11. Ashlynn Hardy rounded out the winning total with four points.

South Gallia was 9-of-16 (56.3 percent) from the line, while Trimble made 5-of-8 (62.5 percent) free throws.

The Lady Rebels will host the rematch against THS on Jan. 23.

Next for South Gallia, Waterford visits Mercerville on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

