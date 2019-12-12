Herd lands 13 on All-CUSA football

DALLAS, Texas — Nothing unlucky about this 13.

The Marshall football team had 13 players chosen to the 2019 All-Conference USA football teams, as selected by the league’s 14 head coaches.

The Thundering Herd — finishing the regular season 8-4 overall and 6-2 in conference — had the most first team choices, at eight, as well as the most selections on the first and second teams combined, at 11.

Marshall also claimed a pair of individual awards, with sophomore running back Brenden Knox as conference Most Valuable Player, and senior kicker Justin Rohrwasser as Special Teams Player of the Year.

Knox totaled 1,284 yards and 11 touchdowns on 244 carries this fall, while Rohrwasser was 17-of-20 on field goal attempts with a long of 53 for the season. Rohrwasser also made 33-of-34 point after kicks and had 29 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Joining Knox on the first team offense was senior lineman Levi Brown, who was also on first team last season, after being named to the second team two years ago.

Joining Rohrwasser on the first team special team were senior long snapper Matt Beardall and freshman punt returner Talik Keaton. Beardall was also a first team selection last season.

Representing Marshall on the first team defense were senior defensive back Chris Jackson, junior linebacker Tavante Beckett and senior defensive tackle Channing Hames. Jackson was a second team choice last season and a honorable mention in 2018.

On the second team defense for MU was senior linebacker Omari Cobb. Herd senior tight end Armani Levias — who was an honorable mention last season — moved up to the second team offense this year and was joined by junior lineman Cain Madden.

The Green and White also had a pair of defensive honorable mention selections in sophomore end Darius Hodge and junior back Nazeeh Johnson.

Marshall is one of eight Conference USA teams headed to a bowl game to cap off the season.

2019 Conference USA Individual Award Winners

Most Valuable Player Award: Brenden Knox, Marshall

Offensive Player of the Year: QB J’Mar Smith, Louisiana Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: DE DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Special Teams Player of the Year: K Justin Rohrwasser, Marshall

Freshman of the Year: RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA

Newcomer of the Year: QB Ty Storey, Western Kentucky

2019 All-Conference USA Football Teams

First Team Offense

QB- Chris Robison, R-So., Florida Atlantic

QB- J’Mar Smith, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

RB- Benny LeMay, Sr., Charlotte

RB- Brenden Knox, R-So., Marshall

OL- Cameron Clark, R-Sr., Charlotte

OL- Junior Diaz, Gr., Florida Atlantic

OL- Brandon Walton, Sr., Florida Atlantic

OL- Levi Brown, R-Sr., Marshall

OL- Miles Pate, R-Sr., WKU

TE- Harrison Bryant, Sr., Florida Atlantic

WR- Jaelon Darden, Jr., North Texas

WR- Quez Watkins, R-Jr., Southern Miss

WR- Lucky Jackson, R-Sr., WKU

First Team Defense

DT- Channing Hames, R-Sr., Marshall

DT- Garrett Marino, R-Sr., UAB

DE- Alex Highsmith, R-Sr., Charlotte

DE- DeAngelo Malone, Jr., WKU

LB- Tavante Beckett, R-Jr., Marshall

LB- Blaze Alldredge, Jr., Rice

LB- Kristopher Moll, Jr., UAB

DB- Meiko Dotson, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic

DB- Amik Robertson, Jr., Louisiana Tech

DB- Chris Jackson, Sr., Marshall

DB- DQ Thomas, Sr., Southern Miss

First Team Special Teams

K- Justin Rohrwasser, R-Sr., Marshall

P- John Haggerty, Jr., WKU

KR- Jaylond Adams, R-So., Southern Miss

PR- Talik Keaton, Fr., Marshall

LS – Matt Beardall, Sr., Marshall

Second Team Offense

QB – Mason Fine, Sr., North Texas

RB- Justin Henderson, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech

RB- Gaej Walker, R-Jr., WKU

OL- Ethan Reed, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

OL- Cain Madden, R-Jr., Marshall

OL- Elex Woodworth, R-Sr., North Texas

OL- Drake Dorbeck, R-Sr., Southern Miss

OL- Derron Gatewood, R-Sr., UTEP

TE- Armani Levias, R-Sr., Marshall

WR- Tim Jones, Jr., Southern Miss

WR- Austin Watkins, Jr., R-Jr., UAB

WR- Jahcour Pearson, R-Jr., WKU

Second Team Defense

DT- Courtney Wallace, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

DT- Demarrio Smith, Sr., Southern Miss

DT- Denzel Chukwukelu, Sr., UTEP

DE- Keion White, So., Old Dominion

DE- Jordan Smith, R-So., UAB

LB- Sage Lewis, R-Sr., FIU

LB- Akileis Leroy, Jr., Florida Atlantic

LB- Omari Cobb, Sr., Marshall

LB- Lawrence Garner, Jr., Old Dominion

DB- Stantley Thomas-Oliver, R-Sr., FIU

DB- L’Jarius Sneed, Sr., Louisiana Tech

DB- Reed Blankenship, Jr., Middle Tennessee

DB- Kaleb Ford-Dement, So., Old Dominion

Second Team Special Teams

K- Bailey Hale, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

P- Chris Barnes, Gr., Rice

KR- Deion Hair-Griffin, R-Jr., North Texas

PR- Jaylond Adams, R-So., Southern Miss

LS- Reeves Blankenship, R-So., Louisiana Tech

LS- Jared Nash, Gr., WKU

Honorable Mention Offense

QB – Chris Reynolds, R-So., Charlotte

QB – James Morgan, Gr., FIU

QB – Jack Abraham, R-Jr., Southern Miss

RB – Anthony Jones, R-Sr., FIU

RB – Tre Siggers, R-So., North Texas

RB – De’Michael Harris, Sr., Southern Miss

RB – Sincere McCormick, Fr., UTSA

OL – D’Ante Demery, Jr., FIU

OL – Devontay Taylor, R-Jr., FIU

OL – Desmond Noel, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic

OL – Willie Allen, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech

OL – Drew Kirkpatrick, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

OL – Kody Russey, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech

OL – Gewhite Stallworth, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

OL – Will Gilchrist, Jr., Middle Tennessee

OL – Robert Jones, Jr., Middle Tennessee

OL – Isaac Weaver, Jr., Old Dominion

OL – Shea Baker, R-So., Rice

OL – Brian Chaffin, Gr., Rice

OL – Justin Gooseberry, Gr., Rice

OL – Nick Leverett, Gr., Rice

OL – Arvin Fletcher, R-Jr., Southern Miss

OL – Colby Ragland, R-Jr., UAB

OL – Sidney Wells, Jr., UAB

OL – Bobby DeHaro, R-So., UTEP

OL – Spencer Burford, So., UTSA

OL – Josh Dunlop, Sr., UTSA

OL – Jordan Meredith, R-Jr., WKU

TE – John Raine, Sr., Florida Atlantic

TE – Jason Pirtle, R-Jr., North Texas

TE – Carlos Strickland II, Jr., UTSA

TE – Joshua Simon, Fr., WKU

WR – Victor Tucker, R-So., Charlotte

WR – Tony Gaiter IV, Sr., FIU

WR – Deangelo Antoine, Sr., Florida Atlantic

WR – Adrian Hardy, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech

WR – Malik Stanley, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

WR – Jyaire Shorter, Fr., North Texas

WR – Brad Rozner, Jr., Rice

WR – Austin Trammell, Jr., Rice

WR – Myron Mitchell, R-Jr., UAB

Honorable Mention Defense

DT – Ray Ellis, Gr., Florida Atlantic

DT – Milton Williams, R-So., Louisiana Tech

DT – Dion Novil, Jr., North Texas

DT – Myles Adams, Sr., Rice

DT – Delmond Landry, R-Sr., Southern Miss

DT – Tony Fair, R-Jr., UAB

DT – Jaylon Haynes, Jr., UTSA

DT – Jeremy Darvin, R-Jr., WKU

DT – Jaylon George, R-Sr., WKU

DE – Markees Watts, So., Charlotte

DE – Tim Bonner, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic

DE – Willie Baker, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech

DE – Darius Hodge, R-So., Marshall

DE – LaDarius Hamilton, Sr., North Texas

DE – Derek Wilder, Sr., Old Dominion

DE – Jacques Turner, R-Jr., Southern Miss

DE – Fitzgerald Mofor, R-Sr., UAB

DE – Eric Banks, Sr., UTSA

DE – Jarrod Carter-McLin, Sr., UTSA

LB – Jeff Gemmell, R-Sr., Charlotte

LB – Rashad Smith, Sr., Florida Atlantic

LB – Collin Scott, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

LB – Connor Taylor, Sr., Louisiana Tech

LB – KD Davis, So., North Texas

LB – Tyreke Davis, Jr., North Texas

LB – Racheem Boothe, R-Jr., Southern Miss

LB – Swayze Bozeman, Jr., Southern Miss

LB – Kyle Bailey, Jr., WKU

DB – Nafees Lyon, R-Sr., Charlotte

DB – Zyon Gilbert, Jr., Florida Atlantic

DB – James Pierre, Jr., Florida Atlantic

DB – Chris Tooley, Sr., Florida Atlantic

DB – Michael Sam, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

DB – Nazeeh Johnson, R- Jr., Marshall

DB – Jovante Moffatt, Sr., Middle Tennessee

DB – Treshawn Chamberlain, So., Rice

DB – Ky’el Hemby, R-Jr., Southern Miss

DB – Rachuan Mitchell, R-Jr., Southern Miss

DB – Will Boler, R-So., UAB

DB – TD Marshall, R-Jr., UAB

DB – Dy’Jonn Turner, Jr., UAB

DB – Michael Lewis, R-Sr., UTEP

DB – Ta’Corian Darden, R-Sr., WKU

DB – Devon Key, R-Jr., WKU

DB – Antwon Kincade, Jr., WKU

DB – Trae Meadows, R-Jr., WKU

Honorable Mention Special Teams

K – Ethan Mooney, So., North Texas

K – Andrew Stein, Fr., Southern Miss

K – Nick Vogel, R-Sr., UAB

K – Gavin Baechle, So., UTEP

P – Tommy Heatherly, Jr., FIU

P – Alvin Kenworthy, R-Sr., North Texas

KR – Deangelo Antoine, Gr., Florida Atlantic

KR – Blake Watson, R-Fr., Old Dominion

KR – Myron Mitchell, R-Jr., UAB

KR – Duron Lowe, R-Jr., UTEP

PR – Darrell Brown, Sr., Old Dominion

PR – Justin Garrett, R-Jr., UTEP

LS – Jonathan Sullivan, Jr., Florida Atlantic

LS – Nate Durham, Jr., North Texas

LS – Campbell Riddle, So., Rice

LS – T.J. Harvey, R-Fr., Southern Miss

LS – Jacob Fuqua, R-Jr., UAB

Marshall running back Brenden Knox (20) completes a touchdown run during a Sept. 14 football game against Ohio at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.13-MU-Knox.jpg Marshall running back Brenden Knox (20) completes a touchdown run during a Sept. 14 football game against Ohio at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser (16) runs up on a potential game-winning field goal attempt as timeout is called during an Oct. 26 football game against Western Kentucky at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.13-MU-Rohrwasser.jpg Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser (16) runs up on a potential game-winning field goal attempt as timeout is called during an Oct. 26 football game against Western Kentucky at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

