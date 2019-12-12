Herd lands 13 on All-CUSA football

DALLAS, Texas — Nothing unlucky about this 13.
The Marshall football team had 13 players chosen to the 2019 All-Conference USA football teams, as selected by the league’s 14 head coaches.
The Thundering Herd — finishing the regular season 8-4 overall and 6-2 in conference — had the most first team choices, at eight, as well as the most selections on the first and second teams combined, at 11.
Marshall also claimed a pair of individual awards, with sophomore running back Brenden Knox as conference Most Valuable Player, and senior kicker Justin Rohrwasser as Special Teams Player of the Year.
Knox totaled 1,284 yards and 11 touchdowns on 244 carries this fall, while Rohrwasser was 17-of-20 on field goal attempts with a long of 53 for the season. Rohrwasser also made 33-of-34 point after kicks and had 29 touchbacks on kickoffs.
Joining Knox on the first team offense was senior lineman Levi Brown, who was also on first team last season, after being named to the second team two years ago.
Joining Rohrwasser on the first team special team were senior long snapper Matt Beardall and freshman punt returner Talik Keaton. Beardall was also a first team selection last season.
Representing Marshall on the first team defense were senior defensive back Chris Jackson, junior linebacker Tavante Beckett and senior defensive tackle Channing Hames. Jackson was a second team choice last season and a honorable mention in 2018.
On the second team defense for MU was senior linebacker Omari Cobb. Herd senior tight end Armani Levias — who was an honorable mention last season — moved up to the second team offense this year and was joined by junior lineman Cain Madden.
The Green and White also had a pair of defensive honorable mention selections in sophomore end Darius Hodge and junior back Nazeeh Johnson.
Marshall is one of eight Conference USA teams headed to a bowl game to cap off the season.
2019 Conference USA Individual Award Winners
Most Valuable Player Award: Brenden Knox, Marshall
Offensive Player of the Year: QB J’Mar Smith, Louisiana Tech
Defensive Player of the Year: DE DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky
Special Teams Player of the Year: K Justin Rohrwasser, Marshall
Freshman of the Year: RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA
Newcomer of the Year: QB Ty Storey, Western Kentucky
2019 All-Conference USA Football Teams
First Team Offense
QB- Chris Robison, R-So., Florida Atlantic
QB- J’Mar Smith, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
RB- Benny LeMay, Sr., Charlotte
RB- Brenden Knox, R-So., Marshall
OL- Cameron Clark, R-Sr., Charlotte
OL- Junior Diaz, Gr., Florida Atlantic
OL- Brandon Walton, Sr., Florida Atlantic
OL- Levi Brown, R-Sr., Marshall
OL- Miles Pate, R-Sr., WKU
TE- Harrison Bryant, Sr., Florida Atlantic
WR- Jaelon Darden, Jr., North Texas
WR- Quez Watkins, R-Jr., Southern Miss
WR- Lucky Jackson, R-Sr., WKU
First Team Defense
DT- Channing Hames, R-Sr., Marshall
DT- Garrett Marino, R-Sr., UAB
DE- Alex Highsmith, R-Sr., Charlotte
DE- DeAngelo Malone, Jr., WKU
LB- Tavante Beckett, R-Jr., Marshall
LB- Blaze Alldredge, Jr., Rice
LB- Kristopher Moll, Jr., UAB
DB- Meiko Dotson, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic
DB- Amik Robertson, Jr., Louisiana Tech
DB- Chris Jackson, Sr., Marshall
DB- DQ Thomas, Sr., Southern Miss
First Team Special Teams
K- Justin Rohrwasser, R-Sr., Marshall
P- John Haggerty, Jr., WKU
KR- Jaylond Adams, R-So., Southern Miss
PR- Talik Keaton, Fr., Marshall
LS – Matt Beardall, Sr., Marshall
Second Team Offense
QB – Mason Fine, Sr., North Texas
RB- Justin Henderson, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech
RB- Gaej Walker, R-Jr., WKU
OL- Ethan Reed, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
OL- Cain Madden, R-Jr., Marshall
OL- Elex Woodworth, R-Sr., North Texas
OL- Drake Dorbeck, R-Sr., Southern Miss
OL- Derron Gatewood, R-Sr., UTEP
TE- Armani Levias, R-Sr., Marshall
WR- Tim Jones, Jr., Southern Miss
WR- Austin Watkins, Jr., R-Jr., UAB
WR- Jahcour Pearson, R-Jr., WKU
Second Team Defense
DT- Courtney Wallace, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
DT- Demarrio Smith, Sr., Southern Miss
DT- Denzel Chukwukelu, Sr., UTEP
DE- Keion White, So., Old Dominion
DE- Jordan Smith, R-So., UAB
LB- Sage Lewis, R-Sr., FIU
LB- Akileis Leroy, Jr., Florida Atlantic
LB- Omari Cobb, Sr., Marshall
LB- Lawrence Garner, Jr., Old Dominion
DB- Stantley Thomas-Oliver, R-Sr., FIU
DB- L’Jarius Sneed, Sr., Louisiana Tech
DB- Reed Blankenship, Jr., Middle Tennessee
DB- Kaleb Ford-Dement, So., Old Dominion
Second Team Special Teams
K- Bailey Hale, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
P- Chris Barnes, Gr., Rice
KR- Deion Hair-Griffin, R-Jr., North Texas
PR- Jaylond Adams, R-So., Southern Miss
LS- Reeves Blankenship, R-So., Louisiana Tech
LS- Jared Nash, Gr., WKU
Honorable Mention Offense
QB – Chris Reynolds, R-So., Charlotte
QB – James Morgan, Gr., FIU
QB – Jack Abraham, R-Jr., Southern Miss
RB – Anthony Jones, R-Sr., FIU
RB – Tre Siggers, R-So., North Texas
RB – De’Michael Harris, Sr., Southern Miss
RB – Sincere McCormick, Fr., UTSA
OL – D’Ante Demery, Jr., FIU
OL – Devontay Taylor, R-Jr., FIU
OL – Desmond Noel, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic
OL – Willie Allen, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech
OL – Drew Kirkpatrick, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
OL – Kody Russey, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech
OL – Gewhite Stallworth, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
OL – Will Gilchrist, Jr., Middle Tennessee
OL – Robert Jones, Jr., Middle Tennessee
OL – Isaac Weaver, Jr., Old Dominion
OL – Shea Baker, R-So., Rice
OL – Brian Chaffin, Gr., Rice
OL – Justin Gooseberry, Gr., Rice
OL – Nick Leverett, Gr., Rice
OL – Arvin Fletcher, R-Jr., Southern Miss
OL – Colby Ragland, R-Jr., UAB
OL – Sidney Wells, Jr., UAB
OL – Bobby DeHaro, R-So., UTEP
OL – Spencer Burford, So., UTSA
OL – Josh Dunlop, Sr., UTSA
OL – Jordan Meredith, R-Jr., WKU
TE – John Raine, Sr., Florida Atlantic
TE – Jason Pirtle, R-Jr., North Texas
TE – Carlos Strickland II, Jr., UTSA
TE – Joshua Simon, Fr., WKU
WR – Victor Tucker, R-So., Charlotte
WR – Tony Gaiter IV, Sr., FIU
WR – Deangelo Antoine, Sr., Florida Atlantic
WR – Adrian Hardy, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech
WR – Malik Stanley, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
WR – Jyaire Shorter, Fr., North Texas
WR – Brad Rozner, Jr., Rice
WR – Austin Trammell, Jr., Rice
WR – Myron Mitchell, R-Jr., UAB
Honorable Mention Defense
DT – Ray Ellis, Gr., Florida Atlantic
DT – Milton Williams, R-So., Louisiana Tech
DT – Dion Novil, Jr., North Texas
DT – Myles Adams, Sr., Rice
DT – Delmond Landry, R-Sr., Southern Miss
DT – Tony Fair, R-Jr., UAB
DT – Jaylon Haynes, Jr., UTSA
DT – Jeremy Darvin, R-Jr., WKU
DT – Jaylon George, R-Sr., WKU
DE – Markees Watts, So., Charlotte
DE – Tim Bonner, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic
DE – Willie Baker, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech
DE – Darius Hodge, R-So., Marshall
DE – LaDarius Hamilton, Sr., North Texas
DE – Derek Wilder, Sr., Old Dominion
DE – Jacques Turner, R-Jr., Southern Miss
DE – Fitzgerald Mofor, R-Sr., UAB
DE – Eric Banks, Sr., UTSA
DE – Jarrod Carter-McLin, Sr., UTSA
LB – Jeff Gemmell, R-Sr., Charlotte
LB – Rashad Smith, Sr., Florida Atlantic
LB – Collin Scott, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
LB – Connor Taylor, Sr., Louisiana Tech
LB – KD Davis, So., North Texas
LB – Tyreke Davis, Jr., North Texas
LB – Racheem Boothe, R-Jr., Southern Miss
LB – Swayze Bozeman, Jr., Southern Miss
LB – Kyle Bailey, Jr., WKU
DB – Nafees Lyon, R-Sr., Charlotte
DB – Zyon Gilbert, Jr., Florida Atlantic
DB – James Pierre, Jr., Florida Atlantic
DB – Chris Tooley, Sr., Florida Atlantic
DB – Michael Sam, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
DB – Nazeeh Johnson, R- Jr., Marshall
DB – Jovante Moffatt, Sr., Middle Tennessee
DB – Treshawn Chamberlain, So., Rice
DB – Ky’el Hemby, R-Jr., Southern Miss
DB – Rachuan Mitchell, R-Jr., Southern Miss
DB – Will Boler, R-So., UAB
DB – TD Marshall, R-Jr., UAB
DB – Dy’Jonn Turner, Jr., UAB
DB – Michael Lewis, R-Sr., UTEP
DB – Ta’Corian Darden, R-Sr., WKU
DB – Devon Key, R-Jr., WKU
DB – Antwon Kincade, Jr., WKU
DB – Trae Meadows, R-Jr., WKU
Honorable Mention Special Teams
K – Ethan Mooney, So., North Texas
K – Andrew Stein, Fr., Southern Miss
K – Nick Vogel, R-Sr., UAB
K – Gavin Baechle, So., UTEP
P – Tommy Heatherly, Jr., FIU
P – Alvin Kenworthy, R-Sr., North Texas
KR – Deangelo Antoine, Gr., Florida Atlantic
KR – Blake Watson, R-Fr., Old Dominion
KR – Myron Mitchell, R-Jr., UAB
KR – Duron Lowe, R-Jr., UTEP
PR – Darrell Brown, Sr., Old Dominion
PR – Justin Garrett, R-Jr., UTEP
LS – Jonathan Sullivan, Jr., Florida Atlantic
LS – Nate Durham, Jr., North Texas
LS – Campbell Riddle, So., Rice
LS – T.J. Harvey, R-Fr., Southern Miss
LS – Jacob Fuqua, R-Jr., UAB
