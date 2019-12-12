Big Blacks blank Winfield, 75-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — As the Big Blacks were dishing out donuts, all the Generals ended up getting was a goose egg.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team scored nine pinfall wins — with each resulting in donuts being passed out to the crowd — and won all 14 head-to-head bouts with visiting Winfield on Wednesday night during the Class AA Region IV Team Duals Championship held inside The Dungeon in Mason County.

The Big Blacks — fresh off the program’s first-ever Lake Norman Duals title — were simply dominant in their home opener after storming out to a maximum 60-0 advantage through the first 10 divisional matches.

The Generals rallied and forced a pair of full-length matches at 182 and 195 pounds, but both ended up resulting in a pair of 3-point victories for the Red and Black.

PPHS — which had eight pinfall wins and two forfeit wins in its first 10 bouts — secured its ninth and final pinfall victory as senior Juan Marquez won the 220-pound matchup while increasing the team lead out to 72 points.

Senior heavyweight Jacob Muncy scored a 6-0 win in the finale to wrap up the shutout triumph.

The victory allowed Point Pleasant to secure a date at The Greenbrier as part of the first state dual team tournament. That event will be held on on Feb. 1, 2020.

Point’s home opener also culminated with its annual Alumni Night festivities, as well as Jolly Pirate Donuts sponsoring the program’s first ‘Go Nuts for Donuts’ event.

Afterwards, PPHS coach John Bonecutter was pretty upbeat about the way the entire evening unfolded. The 11th-year mentor, however, also wanted to keep things in a proper perspective after such an impressive victory.

“It was a good night overall. It’s always nice when the alumni are involved and in the house, because some of these guys were my coaches or my teammates or guys I coached. They are also former teammates of these current wrestlers or people these guys admired growing up, so everybody wants to perform well on a night like this,” Bonecutter said. “We had a good crowd and a good atmosphere, and Jolly Pirate Donuts added a little more fun for everyone in the stands. From that point, it was a fun night for our program.

“Now, from the wrestling side, I don’t know that tonight was our best display of wrestling technique-wise. It was okay, but it’s also only the second week of the season. We have a lot of goals set, so we are really trying to take this one day at a time. We just want to keep improving and keep getting better each day, but tonight was a good win for us. We have a chance at another state title now, which was what we wanted at the end of the night.”

Parker Henderson started the evening by taking a quick 2-0 lead in his match before a WHS injury resulted in a forfeit win for the Big Blacks.

Mackandle Freeman (113), Isaac Short (120), Christopher Smith (126), Derek Raike (132), Justin Bartee (138) and Mitchell Freeman (145) all followed with consecutive pinfall wins, increasing the lead out to 42-0.

Wyatt Wilson (152) won via forfeit, then Zac Samson (160) and Logan Southall (170) added back-to-back pinfalls for a 60-point cushion.

Brayden Connolly won a 7-4 decision over Calem Akers at 182 pounds, while Nick Ball ended up posting a 6-3 win over Evan Fuelhart at 195 pounds.

Seven of Point’s nine pinfall wins came in the first period. Southall recorded the quickest pinfall win of the evening, needing only 18 seconds for his victory.

The Big Blacks return to action Friday and Saturday when they host their annual Jason Eades Memorial Duals.

Point Pleasant senior Juan Marquez tries to pin his Winfield opponent to the mat during Wednesday night’s Class AA Region IV Team Duals Championship held in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.13-PP-Marquez.jpg Point Pleasant senior Juan Marquez tries to pin his Winfield opponent to the mat during Wednesday night’s Class AA Region IV Team Duals Championship held in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point wrestlers clinch spot in Class AA state dual meet

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.