Lady Cats double up OVCS, 52-26

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Better luck the second time around.

Visiting Hannan had enough points by halftime to win its road opener and ultimately cruised to a 52-26 victory over the Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup in the Old French City.

The Lady Cats (1-1) had four different players contribute baskets as part of a 10-3 first quarter surge, then Julie Frazier poured in nine points during a pivotal 19-9 second quarter run that allowed the guests to secure a 29-12 halftime cushion.

The host Lady Defenders (1-5) were ultimately never closer as HHS got five points from Frazier during an 11-5 third quarter push that extended the lead out to 40-17. Hannan closed regulation with a 12-9 run to wrap up the 26-point outcome.

The Lady Cats netted 24 total field goals — including a single 3-pointer — and also went 3-of-7 at the free throw line for 43 percent.

Frazier paced HHS with a game-high 20 points, followed by Bailey Coleman with 12 points and Halie Johnson with eight markers.

Madison Plantz was next with six points, while Rachel Ellis and Tonika Coleman completed the winning tally with four and two points respectively.

OVCS made nine total field goals — four of which were trifectas — and also went 4-of-6 at the charity stripe for 67 percent.

Lauren Ragan paced the hosts with 11 points, followed by Lalla Hurlow and Marcie Kessinger with respective efforts of eight and four markers. Kenzie Childers also had three points in the setback.

Hannan returns to action Monday when it hosts Fairview at 6 p.m.

Ohio Valley Christian next plays on Tuesday when it travels to Calvary for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

Hannan senior Julie Frazier (4) starts a fast break during the second half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball game against Ohio Valley Christian in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.12-HAN-Frazier.jpg Hannan senior Julie Frazier (4) starts a fast break during the second half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball game against Ohio Valley Christian in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Ohio Valley Christian junior Lauren Ragan dribbles past a Hannan defender during the second half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball game in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.12-OVC-Ragan.jpg Ohio Valley Christian junior Lauren Ragan dribbles past a Hannan defender during the second half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball game in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Ohio Valley Christian sophomore Jazzy Valkre and senior Marcie Kessinger (55) battle for a rebound during the second half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball game against Hannan in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.12-OVC-Valkre.jpg Ohio Valley Christian sophomore Jazzy Valkre and senior Marcie Kessinger (55) battle for a rebound during the second half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball game against Hannan in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Hannan junior Bailey Coleman (13) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball game against Ohio Valley Christian in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.12-HAN-Coleman.jpg Hannan junior Bailey Coleman (13) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball game against Ohio Valley Christian in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.